2021 Buick Enclave Makes US News List of Quietest SUVs

The 2021 Buick Enclave

When your vehicle has a quiet interior, it makes driving through a bustling city less irritating and makes it easier for your kids to take a nap on road trips. U.S. News & World Report recently recognized the 2021 Buick Enclave for its hushed interior and named it to the list of “The 11 Quietest SUVs in 2021.”

What did U.S. News have to say about the Enclave?

U.S. News gave the 2021 Enclave an overall score of 7.9 points and an interior score of 8.5 points. According to U.S. News contributor Steven Loveday, “At $40,000, the Buick Enclave is pricey for a mainstream midsize SUV, but that extra money is well spent if you’re seeking a comfortable cabin that filters out road noise.”

The Enclave comes with QuietTuning technologies, like triple door seals and acoustic laminated glass, to block out and absorb unwanted road noises. Active Noise Cancellation also reduces the sound of the powertrain to create a more peaceful ride.

U.S. News appreciates the generously sized seats of the SUV, which include Smart Slide second-row seating for easy access to the third row. The front row also offers heating and ventilation capabilities to make both winter and summer drives more comfortable. Plus, the tri-zone automatic climate control keeps the cabin at the chosen temperatures of you and your passengers.

Located at the front and center of the Enclave is the Buick Infotainment System. This system’s 8-inch touch screen has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as well as Bluetooth streaming audio. You can also add a wireless phone charger and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot to the SUV for more convenience.

When being named one of the quietest SUVs on the market, the 2021 Buick Enclave also earned praise from U.S. News for its 3.6-liter V6 engine, 5,000-pound towing capacity, and above-average reliability score.