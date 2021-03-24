No Comments

2021 Cadillac CT4 Overview

Photo: Cadillac

The Cadillac CT4 is the smallest sedan in the luxury automaker’s lineup. For the 2021 model year, this compact luxury sedan gained a new special edition package, alongside plenty of new safety tech and new infotainment features.

The 2021 Cadillac CT4 is available at four trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, and V-Series. All trims come standard with rear-wheel drive, but offer all-wheel drive.

Exterior

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

The 2021 Cadillac CT4 carries over its design from the previous model year, but adds the new Diamond Sky special edition package, available for the Premium Luxury trim level. It adds the new Diamond Sky Metallic exterior color, along with Brembo V Performance front brakes with blue brake calipers, exclusive wheel designs, and body-color exterior features, like rocker extensions and a rear lower air diffuser.

In terms of exterior colors, the CT4 gained two new colors: Infrared Tintcoat and Rift Metallic Tintcoat. It also dropped Red Obsession Tintcoat and Royal Spice Metallic from its color palette.

Interior and Infotainment

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

The 2021 Cadillac CT4 offers plenty of returning optional features you’d expect to see on compact luxury sedan, including available heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and massaging seatbacks.

The Diamond Sky edition also adds some unique interior features. It sets itself apart with Sky Cool Gray and Jet Black leather seating surfaces, which sport exclusive Diamond Fall custom seat inserts. The special edition package also adds Centaurus Finish Aluminum trim, alloy driver pedals, and a unique key fob.

In terms of infotainment tech, the CT4 offers a newly available 12-inch diagonal instrument cluster, as well as new wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

Powertrain

Powered by a standard 2.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged engine, the base-trim 2021 Cadillac CT4 delivers 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque when supplied with premium gasoline. Upgrade to the Premium Luxury for the available 2.7-liter dual-volute turbocharged engine, which pumps out 310 horsepower alongside 350 lb-ft of torque. The range-topping V-Series model boasts a more energetic 2.7-liter dual-volute turbocharged mill that unleashes 325 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. It also pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission — a step up from the standard eight-speed gearbox that pairs with the model’s other mills.

Safety

Much like last year’s model, the CT4 comes with Teen Driver Mode. However, the luxury compact sedan gained the new standard Buckle to Drive feature, which prevents you from shifting out of Park until you buckle up, or 20 seconds has passed. And on the base trim level, the CT4 gained a few more safety features, including common offerings that were previously absent on the luxury model, such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, and Front Pedestrian Braking. Plus, for the latest model year, the compact sedan gained the new Safety Alert Seat as a standard feature on every trim level.

The 2021 CT4 also offers the automaker’s much-buzzed-about driver-assist feature, Super Cruise with Lane Change on Demand. It enables hands-free driving on select highways in North America.

The 2021 Cadillac CT4 starts at $34,390. It’s currently available at dealerships nationwide.