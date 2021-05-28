No Comments

2021 Cadillac Escalade Makes List of 12 Most Comfy SUVs

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Photo: Cadillac

The Cadillac brand is synonymous with sophistication and luxury. The refined design of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade earned the model a spot on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 12 Most Comfortable SUVs in 2021.

“The Escalade boasts an opulent interior, three spacious rows of seats, and a mammoth cargo arear. Its dashboard features three sharp displays and user-friendly infotainment technology,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday.

Some of the standard interior amenities that garnered attention from U.S. News are the synthetic leather upholstery, hands-free power liftgate, and heating functionality in the first and second row of seats.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is a full-size SUV and offers a choice of five trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, and Sport Platinum. You have a choice of two engines. A standard 6.2-liter V8 engine paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission generates 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The available Duramax Turbo Diesel engine also paired to the 10-speed automatic transmission, churns out 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Available features that optimize the spacious feel and fun of the cabin in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade include a panoramic power sunroof, a Rear Seat Entertainment System equipped with two-color touch screens, and an AKG Studio Reference 36-speaker audio system. An AKG Studio audio system with 19 speakers is standard.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade features a long list of standard safety systems including advanced driver-assist technologies such as Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Collision Alert, and Front Pedestrian Braking. Under proper conditions, these technologies monitor potential threats to help you avoid or minimize an impact. To help with your parking maneuvers, standard Front and Rear Park Assist helps alert you to possible threats as you move into and out of a parking spot.