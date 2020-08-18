No Comments

2021 Cadillac XT6 Gains the Luxury Trim Level

Photo: Cadillac

For the 2021 model year, the Cadillac XT6 will offer a brand-new entry-level trim, called the Luxury. The automaker plans for this more-affordable trim to broaden the model’s appeal and serve as a starting point for its branching trim level options. The well-established XT6 Sport and XT6 Premium Luxury models will both serve as range-topping trims, but with features tailored towards different types of drivers. But will the new Luxury trim live up to its name? Here’s a look at what we know so far.

Meet the XT6 Luxury

Photo: Cadillac

The new Cadillac XT6 Luxury will sport styling cues from its older sibling, the Premium Luxury. The family resemblance is particularly strong in the model’s shiny Galvano grille surround. It’s a pretty big contrast from the Sport trim’s styling, which bears a black grille that’s inspired by the brand’s famous V-Series models.

While the Sport and Premium Luxury models boast a 3.6-liter V6, the new Luxury trim will come standard with a 2.0-liter turbo engine. This little dynamo delivers 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, compared to the V6’s 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque. All XT6 models come with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Currently, we don’t know much about the standard and available interior features on the XT6 Luxury. However, we know that the Platinum Package won’t be available for the Luxury. This upscale package gives your XT6 some notable upgrades, like leather trim and performance suspension. That said, you can still put your own spin on the Luxury with accessories to express your style and enhance its utility.

Pricing and availability

Photo: Cadillac

While the Luxury model will presumably cost less than other models of the Cadillac XT6, the automaker hasn’t revealed any specific pricing details. But to give you an idea of its potential price, the Premium Luxury model starts at $53,690 while the Sport clocks in at $58,090.

Although the model doesn’t have an exact release date, it’s expected to arrive in dealerships during late 2020.

If you want to learn more about the 2020 Cadillac XT6, see how it compares to the automaker’s other three-row premium SUV, the Escalade.