No Comments

2021 Cadillac XT6 Overview

2021 Cadillac XT6

Photo: Cadillac

The Cadillac XT6 is the smaller and lighter sibling of the larger Escalade that offers a more compact profile without compromising on luxury features. For the 2021 model year, it introduces Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a new base engine, a 237-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder. And it comes in three trim levels — Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport — instead of just two like it did last year.

Buyer Bliss: Reasons to go with a Cadillac like the XT6

Exterior

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

The seven-passenger XT6 was made to suit your family’s finer tastes while turning heads at every turn. The molded body lines pair with a bold grille design, LED headlights and taillights, and available 12-spoke Diamond-Cut wheels with Dark Android satin pockets for an assertive appearance.

Go with the Onyx Package for a more dramatic facade. This offering includes Gloss Black wheels, grille, and other exterior accents. You can also select the Radiant Package for a shinier aesthetic. It includes 20-inch chrome wheels, an illuminated cargo sill plate, and bright grille.

Interior

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Spacious and refined, the 2021 XT6 elaborates on the quiet, luxurious interior of the previous model year. The base trim includes heated front seats with lumbar support, as well as leather upholstery and a heated steering wheel, for a soothing and sophisticated feel.

An UltraView sunroof opens up the cabin to the elements so you and your family can connect with nature on your drives. You can also add on available features such as exotic wood interior accents and heated rear outboard seats. And with available power-folding third-row seats and a maximum cargo space of 78.7 cubic feet behind the first row, the XT6 can easily accommodate different arrangements of passengers and things.

Performance

2021 XT6

Photo: Cadillac

The XT6 is available with two different mills, a 2.0-liter Turbo four-cylinder or a 3.6-liter V6. The former delivers 235 horsepower while achieving 23 mpg combined, for noteworthy efficiency. The latter provides a more thrilling response behind the wheel, yielding 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque. It comes in handy when you feel like outpacing minivans on the highway or speeding down back roads with your partner as you enjoy some time away from your kids.

Safety

The 2021 XT6 is equipped with the latest safety technologies to boost your confidence on each drive. That’s why each model has the following core technologies: Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Front Pedestrian Braking. Add on even more available systems to ease your mind and increase your alertness, such as Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Night Vision, and HD Surround Vision.

Two other tools make it simpler to keep your family safer on your travels. Rear Pedestrian Alert provides a friendly reminder to check the backseat to make sure that young passengers have exited the SUV when you arrive at your destination. And Teen Driver technology lets you can monitor your young driver’s roadside habits even when not riding in the front passenger seat beside them.

Infotainment

2021 XT6

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac knows that family life can get a bit hectic. That’s why the 2021 XT6 has an easy-to-use infotainment system so you can access the apps you need to navigate, work, and play while on the go.

An eight-speaker Bose audio system comes standard on the Luxury trim, though you can upgrade to the 14-speaker Bose Performance Series for a more immersive listening experience.

With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, your family will have even more entertainment options on commutes and road trips. Choose the available rear-seat infotainment system with DVD player to keep young ones quietly occupied on long drives.

Cadillac has outfitted the XT6 with helpful tools to stay connected and keep your devices charged. Six USB ports give you the ability to charge multiple electronics at the same time. And wireless charging automatically comes on each XT6, for even more convenience.

Family-Friendly Luxury: Claim an XT6 model of your own