2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevrolet Bolt continues the nameplate’s tradition of being an affordable, accessible EV. For the latest model year, the Bolt saw some updates — namely, the reshuffling of its trims and package options. Now, its entry-level trim is the LT, and in order to get the Comfort and Convenience Package for the base trim, you’ll have to opt for DC fast charging.

The 2021 Chevy Bolt is available at two trim levels: LT and Premier.

Exterior

Chevrolet Bolt in Cayenne Orange Metallic

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet Bolt in Oasis Blue

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet Bolt in Kinetic Blue Metallic

Photo: Chevrolet

With its body-color shark fin antenna and standard Ultra-Bright machined aluminum wheels, the Bolt offers modern styling alongside impressive efficiency. You can upgrade for eye-catching and practical exterior features, including heated power outside mirrors and roof-mounted side rails, which you can use to anchor exterior storage items. On top of that, the Bolt offers nine exterior colors, including unique offerings like Kinetic Blue Metallic, Oasis Blue, and Cayenne Orange Metallic.

Interior

Photo: Chevrolet

On the inside, the Bolt comes standard with automatic climate control, a six-speaker audio system, and seating for up to five people. Behind the second row, it offers 16.9 cubic feet of cargo room. However, you can fold down the back seats to access a whopping 56.6 cubic feet of storage room.

While the base-trim Bolt sticks to the essentials, the Premier trim offers a few more luxuries. You can upgrade to enjoy a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear outboard seats, leather upholstery, and wireless charging capabilities.

In terms of tech, the Bolt is equipped with a built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi® hotspot along with a 10.2-inch diagonal color touch-screen. And if the standard six-speaker sound system isn’t doing it for you, the Bolt also offers the Bose premium seven-speaker audio system.

Powertrain

Photo: Chevrolet

Befitting its status as an EV, the 2021 Chevy Bolt is remarkably efficient. This little dynamo boasts 259 miles of range of zero-emissions driving, and it earns the equivalent of 127 mpg in the city and 108 mpg on the highway. It doesn’t sacrifice a peppy ride to achieve those figures — the Bolt delivers 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, which enables it to speed from 0-60 in just 6.5 seconds. For easy recharging, you can opt for DC fast-charging capability, which can charge up to 100 miles of range for every 30 minutes it’s plugged in.

Safety

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

The Bolt offers plenty of driver-assist features, but at the base trim level, it isn’t loaded with standard safety tech. It has the HD Rear Vision Camera, as well as Teen Driver mode, to help you track your youngster’s driving habits. But if you’d like more peace of mind behind the wheel, you can opt for Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, and Front Pedestrian Braking. The Bolt can even take the hassle out of dealing with parking lots, thanks to Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and HD Surround Vision.

The 2021 Chevrolet Bolt starts at $36,500.