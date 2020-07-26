No Comments

2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan Debuts in Canada

Photo: FCA Canada

Exclusive to drivers in Canada, the 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan brings a new minivan option to consider. The Grand Caravan delivers more value for families craving features designed specifically for their needs. With well-appointed seating for seven and the user-friendly Uconnect 4 infotainment system with standard smartphone integration and a 7-inch touch screen, the Grand Caravan doesn’t skimp on amenities, design, or tech.

“We’re incredibly proud to maintain the ‘Grand Caravan’ nameplate exclusively in the Canadian marketplace,” said David Buckingham, President, and CEO, FCA Canada. “Particularly here in Canada, that name has become synonymous with affordable, safe, and innovative family transportation that the 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan builds upon.”

Cost

Families have two trims to choose from — Grand Caravan and Grand Caravan SXT. The base model offers a Canadian Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $37,995. The SXT costs approximately $2,000 more with an MSRP of $39,995.

Powertrain

Under the hood of the Grand Caravan is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine paired to a TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain generates 287 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque; enough get up and go to handle your journeys and make driving fun, too.

Family-friendly features

As the quintessential family hauler, a minivan needs to cater not only to the comfort of your passengers but corral all their gear. The Grand Caravan offers a Stow ‘n Place roof rack with optional Cold Weather Group, third-row Stow ‘n Go 60/40 bench seat, and available in-floor storage bins in the second row.

Safety systems

Safety is your number one priority when choosing a vehicle for your family. The Grand Caravan delivers a long list of standard systems designed to safeguard your journey. Standard safety features include a Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Hill-start Assist, sliding door alert warning, ParkView Back-up Camera, and Rain Brake Support and Ready Alert Braking. Advanced driver-assist technologies are also available to fortify your driving confidence. The available SafetyTec Group has technologies that point out hidden dangers and help you avoid or minimize the consequences of a collision.

The 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan will keep families in Canada driving in style and comfort.