No Comments

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Earns CarBuzz Family Fun Award

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica recently won the 2020 CarBuzz Family Fun award. According to the automotive industry website, the new Pacifica provides the best entertainment options for families.

Designed for Furry Family Members as Well: Chrysler Pacifica named a top pick for dog lovers

Why did the Pacifica win the award?

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: FCA

CarBuzz Managing Editor Roger Biermann said, “The 2019 Pacifica had already impressed as a runner-up in last year’s CarBuzz Awards, but meaningful updates for the 2020 and 2021 model years, including the addition of all-wheel drive (AWD), the ultra-luxurious Pinnacle model and refreshed styling, made the Pacifica impossible to ignore this time around.”

The redesigned 2021 Pacifica has a more modern design and several new family-friendly technologies, which helped it earn the award. Its new Uconnect 5 System comes with a 10.1-inch touch screen that’s largest in its class. Plus, the system has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration along with Amazon Alexa capabilities.

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle

Photo: FCA

Its available Uconnect Theater system includes dual 10-inch HD touch screens, dual HDMI inputs, wireless streaming, wireless headphones, and a Blu-ray player. The system has 13 built-in games, which is the most in its class.

Segment-first USB Type C ports are located throughout the Pacifica. These ports charge personal devices four times faster than regular outlets. In addition, the new available FamCAM Interior Camera shows a best-in-class HD picture of the rear rows so you can more easily keep an eye on passengers.

The higher-end Pacifica Pinnacle adds new lumbar comfort pillows to the second row and premium quilted Nappa Caramel leather seats. It also features a new Ultra Console with a wireless smartphone charger for more convenience.

Another Option for Families: An overview of the 2021 Jeep Cherokee

The 2020 CarBuzz Family Fun award marks the 140th accolade of the Chrysler Pacifica, helping it earn its title of the most awarded minivan. The 2021 Dodge Durango was also one of the three finalists up for the award and was the first Dodge model ever to be a finalist.