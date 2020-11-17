No Comments

2021 Chrysler Pacifica In Production at Windsor Assembly Plant

Photo: FCA Canada

The FCA Canada Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, has started production on the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. The well-equipped, family-friendly hauler, which is the only minivan to offer a plug-in hybrid variant, hit dealerships next month.

“FCA invented the minivan segment, and the new-for-2021 Chrysler Pacifica continues to drive our leadership and innovation,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America.

Kuniskis praised the all-weather driving capability of the 2021 Pacifica, second- and third-row Stow ‘n Go seating, and impressive range and fuel efficiency of the minivan.

There are five gas-powered models and four hybrid models to choose from for the 2021 Pacifica. Gas-powered models feature a 3.6-liter Pentastar engine paired to a TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission under the hood that nets 287 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. A modified 3.6-liter V6 paired with a dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission powers the hybrid model. In electric mode, the 2021 Pacifica has a 30-mile range and a total range of more than 500 miles.

New infotainment interface for 2021

The Chrysler Pacifica has several updates for 2021 including an updated infotainment system, Uconnect 5, which is five times more responsive than previous systems. It features the largest standard touch screen in its class, which clocks in at 10.1 inches. The updated system syncs with Amazon Alexa, which allows you to select your choice of music, audiobook, and podcast. You can also check the weather, news, and your chore list. Six different user profiles are stored in the Uconnect system, which makes switching drivers easier and extended road trips more entertaining for your entire crew. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability are available, and Bluetooth technology allows you to connect two phones at the same time.

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica has a Canadian MSRP of $48,295, and the hybrid model increases the MSRP to $53,995.