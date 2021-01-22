No Comments

2021 Durango Earns Vincentric Best Value in America Award

The 2021 Dodge Durango

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Dodge Durango took home a Vincentric Best Value in America award for the Large SUV/Crossover segment. This award indicates that the Durango offers more value than its competitors.

Another Valuable Model: Features of the 2020 Dodge Challenger

Why did the Durango win the award?

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Photo: FCA

To determine the value of every 2021 model, Vincentric used a statistical analysis that included the market price and total cost of ownership for each of these vehicles. The 2021 Durango surpassed its competitors, earning the best scores in the most cost categories. It had the lowest fuel, fixed and operating costs, and depreciation.

The Durango also received significant upgrades for the 2021 model year. The three-row SUV now incorporates some of the Dodge Charger and Challenger models’ aggressive styling, gaining a new front fascia, rear spoiler, LED daytime running lamp signatures, and additional features.

The 2021 Dodge Durango interior

Photo: FCA

The interior of the Durango has a more performance-inspired center console, instrument panel, and front doors. You can also opt for a heated steering wheel as well as heated and ventilated Nappa leather seats to have added comfort.

The SUV’s Uconnect 5 infotainment system is five times faster than the previous version and is available with the largest-in-class 10.1-inch touch screen. Plus, it offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration to make it easier to sync your phone with the touch screen.

The Durango has a handful of different engines to choose from. One of these is the Supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI SRT Hellcat V8, which delivers 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. With this engine, the SUV can tow up to 8,700 pounds. The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 can also reach this best-in-class tow rating when paired with the new Tow N Go Package.

Learn More About the New Uconnect 5: Highlights of the system

With its combination of new features and low costs, the 2021 Dodge Durango has earned the Vincentric Best Value in America award.