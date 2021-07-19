No Comments

There’s Already a Bronco First Edition Up for Grabs on eBay

A Ford Bronco First Edition like this one will fetch at least $105,000 in an eBay auction this week

If you think you’d pony up big bucks to get a PlayStation 5 from the secondary market, just wait until you see what a barely driven 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition is going for. A Cyber Orange example of the super-limited Bronco First Edition was listed on eBay this week, and it’s already pushing toward doubling the original sticker price.

On Monday, The Drive’s Caleb Jacobs reported that a 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition four-door with 99 miles on the odometer had gone up on the popular auction site. Described as being the first Bronco delivered in Tennessee and boasting build number 178, the Bronco First Edition has a clean title, the original window sticker, and storage bags for the roof and doors. Deliveries of the Bronco officially kicked off in June.

Because it’s a Bronco First Edition, it’s also got a ridiculous kit. On top of the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 and advanced 4×4 with automatic on-demand engagement, the First Edition gets the popular Sasquatch Package standard. That means it features 35-inch tires wrapped around 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, Bilstein monotube shocks, and front- and rear-locking differentials.

Pretty awesome, right? But is it six figures awesome?

Ford Bronco First Edition sold out in a matter of hours

Might be a minute before you can get a Bronco at retail price if you haven’t ordered already

The SUV in question originally sold for $63,200 MSRP, which might create the impression that the current bidding price of over $105,000 is quite the markup. But when you consider the low mileage, the ridiculous list of features, and, oh, also, the fact that the First Edition sold out so quickly that Ford had to double its limited production run, it’s probably not too bad a deal if it’s what you’re looking for.

Also consider the fact that the Ford Bronco is essentially sold out for the first couple of years with more than 125,000 orders locked in. So if you haven’t already ordered a Bronco and are dying to get one before 2023, eBay may just wind up being a saving grace. Just maybe avoid paying $1,500 for a Steam Deck, yeah?

Bidding for this 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition ends Thursday. Will it double the price? Triple it? Will the universe fold in on itself before then and render all unto nothing? We shall see!

