Ford Updates 2021 Edge with SYNC 4A, 12-Inch Display
The Edge likely won’t be around for too much longer, but Ford is making sure that it’s got all the tools it needs to be a hot ticket item today. The 2021 Ford Edge sees a number of key updates that should bolster its appeal, including the innovative SYNC 4A infotainment system standard and an available, largest-in-class 12-inch touch screen.
“Ford Edge is the choice for tech-savvy customers on the go,” said Angela Cascaden, Edge marketing manager. “It offers standard Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies with driver assist features. And with SYNC 4A with over-the-air updates, customers can get the latest tech and services from Ford at any time — no dealership visit required.”
2021 Edge gets wireless smartphone connectivity
The 2021 Ford Edge is the second vehicle in Ford’s lineup to get SYNC 4A following the Mustang Mach-E. With superior processing speed, built-in cloud connectivity, and conversational voice recognition, the latest version of SYNC is smarter and faster than ever.
SYNC 4A provides every 2021 Edge with must-haves like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Ford SYNC AppLink, which enables Ford+Alexa and Waze functionality. Connected Built-In Navigation is available as an optional upgrade, leveraging the cloud to provide up-to-the-minute traffic information as well as gas and parking prices.
Like the 2021 Ford F-150, the new Edge makes its owner’s manual completely digital. This makes finding vital information easier and helps Ford save stacks of paper in the process. Your experience is best viewed via the Edge’s available, largest-in-class 12-inch display with split-screen and Adaptive Dash Cards. Unique to SYNC 4A, Adaptive Dash Cards display frequently and recently used apps toward the bottom of the screen.
Additional 2021 Ford Edge updates include a pair of new exterior colors — Carbonized Gray and Lithium Gray. The Edge Titanium Elite also receives a stylish Ceramic interior option.
Photos: 2021 Ford Edge Titanium Elite
