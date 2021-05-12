No Comments

KBB Names 2021 Ford Expedition Among Best Family Cars

The Ford Expedition stay stacking up KBB trophies like firewood

Photo: Ford

It’s safe to say that the experts at Kelley Blue Book are fairly fond of the Ford Expedition. The Expedition continues to take home the title of KBB’s Full-Size SUV Best Buy, now holding a winning streak of three years. KBB is adding another title to the pile, naming the 2021 Expedition one of its 12 Best Family Cars.

More KBB Awards for Ford SUVs: The all-new Bronco Sport nabs top spot on Coolest Cars Under $30,000 list

KBB hails Expedition for family-friendly style and substance

KBB.com’s editors write: “Space, safety, capability, and versatility are super-sized in the 2021 Ford Expedition, making it a compelling choice for families.” The 2021 Expedition also gets a shout for its style, which “exhibits a certain boldness and sophistication” ala the smaller Explorer.

Among the highlights earning the 2021 Ford Expedition a spot on the list are spaciousness, connectivity, best-in-class towing, and a smooth ride and impressive fuel economy for an SUV its size. KBB.com also notes some of the upgrades the Expedition gets for the new model year. Most notably, Ford now offers the Expedition in an entry-level, two-row XL model that cuts the starting price by almost $4,000.

If you’ve got a larger family and need seating for eight, KBB.com’s editors say the Expedition XLT is worth the uptick in price. The independent rear suspension that makes the Expedition enjoyable to drive also contributes to cozy third-row seating as well as ample cargo space — up to 121.5 cubic feet with the extended-wheelbase Expedition MAX.

Think about all the adventures you could have in this thing

Photo: Ford

Rounding out the family-friendly package are perks like Ford Co-Pilot360 safety technology, which is standard across the lineup. Add that to powerful performance from the standard 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, max towing up to 9,300 pounds, and upgrades like heated and ventilated seating and a dual-headrest rear-seat entertainment system, and you’ve got a recipe for success. And with yet another KBB award in the Expedition’s pocket, the proof is in the pudding.

Looking for a Fuel-Efficient SUV? Three Fords make U.S. News & World Report’s list of SUVs with the best fuel economy