There’s Now a 2021 Ford Explorer Enthusiast ST

The 2021 Ford Explorer Enthusiast ST is powerful at a nicer price

Photo: Ford

You wanna get a new Ford Explorer? You just keep getting more and more options. Like a buffet of Explorer in here. Now on the menu: The 2021 Ford Explorer Enthusiast ST, a somewhat cumbersomely named trim that gives you all that knockout power at a lower price.

If you’ve been on the fence about grabbing a Ford Explorer ST because of its near-$53,000 price tag but you really, really, really want that sweet 400 horsepower, the Explorer Enthusiast ST is it, chief. For $48,750 MSRP, you get the same look, the same capability, and every single one of those roaring horses.

“The market continues to grow for performance SUVs, and the ST currently accounts for nearly 20 percent of sales,” said Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager. “With our new Explorer Enthusiast ST, we’ve made this Explorer performance SUV an even better value for more customers to enjoy, while maintaining the same exterior styling and performance — for an uncompromising, exciting ST driving experience.”

The 2021 Ford Explorer Enthusiast ST delivers must-haves like Ford Co-Pilot360, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, and the standard Class III Trailer Tow Package good for trailering up to 5,600 pounds. And it’s snazzy on the inside, too, with unique leather seating surfaces with Miko micro-perforated inserts and City Silver stitching.

But, again, the biggest draw here is that 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo. Which I should remind you is a total and absolute hoss at 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque.

But wait! There’s more Explorer! (Morexplorer!)

Ford now offering a new 2021 Explorer Platinum Hybrid

Photo: Ford

Ford isn’t even close to done beefing up its Explorer lineup. The Platinum is even more versatile than ever with a new rear-wheel-drive option and first-ever Platinum Hybrid. The former gives drivers all the perks of the current Explorer Platinum, including a 365-horsepower version of the 3.0-liter EcoBoost, but swaps out the Intelligent 4WD which was previously the only option.

The 2021 Ford Explorer Platinum Hybrid expands the efficient yet powerful 3.3-liter hybrid powertrain to a second trim level, joining the Limited Hybrid. This capable hybrid powertrain delivers ample horsepower and up to 5,000 pounds of towing.

Ford has priced the 2021 Explorer Platinum RWD at $52,480 and the Platinum Hybrid at $53,085. Both fall below the 2021 Ford Explorer Platinum’s $54,480 price tag.

Earlier this year, Ford also revealed the new Explorer King Ranch, expanding the popular option beyond the F-Series and Expedition. The 2021 model year also marks the return of the popular XLT Sport Appearance Package. Bookoo Explorers!

