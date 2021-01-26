No Comments

New 2021 Ford F-150 Commercial is ASMR for Truck People

2021 Ford F-150 commercial asks: Do you wanna build a cabin?

Photo: Ford

ASMR is a huge market these days. In case you’re not in the know, ASMR is autonomous sensory meridian response, a tingly sensation you get when you take in pleasurable sights and sounds. If you’re into outdoorsy stuff — you know, the kind of stuff coded as being super manly but that’s actually enjoyed by all kindsa different folks — then you’re gonna love the feeling you get from this sweet new 2021 Ford F-150 commercial.

Watch: The 2021 Ford F-150 does its thing in ‘Cabin’

That’s right. This is near a whole minute of unadulterated pleasure noise. Throw on the closed captions and you’ll see stuff like (truck engine purring), (kibble taps dish), (axe hacks into tree trunk), and (dog chuffing). Oh yeah. That’s the stuff that makes your scalp tickle.

Accompanying those beautiful noises is the quaint tale of a man, his dog, and their 2021 Ford F-150. The trio heads out into the woods to find a quaint little spot, then they set to work toward the goal of building a beautiful log cabin. The guy and the F-150 do most of the work, to be fair. The dog mostly gets fed and looks cute.

The most pleasing sound of all? The commercial-concluding narration of Bryan Cranston, who proclaims: “Tough this smart can only be called F-150.” That, by the way, is the brand-new tagline for the recently crowned 2021 North American Truck of the Year. Pretty snappy!

The toughness and smartness on display here is mostly the Pro Power Onboard generator, which lights up the site of the in-progress cabin toward the end. But there’s also plenty of spotlight for the available Interior Work Surface, Trailer Backup Assist, SYNC 4, and the F-150’s massive towing capabilities. The campaign’s other two spots, “Never Not Working” and “Brand New Tough,” also shine a nice light on these features. Though these offer quite a bit more talking and less in the way of ASMR.

2021 Ford F-150 is ‘Never Not Working’ and ‘Brand New Tough’

“We built a campaign that doesn’t just lay out the facts and tout product superiority — it puts people at the center and demonstrates how the all-new F-150 further enables their ingenuity and productivity,” said Matt VanDyke, Ford director of U.S. Marketing. “By balancing the emotional role of the truck with the functional benefits of its features, we continue to add dimension to ‘Built Ford Tough.’”

Speaking of dimension: What if “Cabin” actually ended with the dude and dog finding an ancient leather-bound book filled with Sumerian text? Imagine how the 2021 F-150’s toughness would come in handy then!

