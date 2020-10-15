No Comments

2021 Ford F-150 Owner’s Manual Goes Digital

Ford’s saving paper with its digital 2021 F-150 owner’s manual

Photo: Ford

If you’ve ever had to fumble through your glove box for the owner’s manual and painstakingly flip through the pages while a bear bears down on you, this one’s for you. Ford has announced that when its all-new 2021 F-150 arrives later this fall, it’ll forego the paperwork for a fully digital owner’s manual.

The 2021 F-150’s all-digital owner’s manual offers search functionality and how-to videos for quick and easy use. So if, for example, you’re stuck in a lonesome holler and an eight-foot grizzly bear comes barreling at you, you can search quickly to determine what you can do. You’ll find, as we all eventually do when confronted with this situation, that there’s nothing you can do but hope the bear is feeling generous.

F-150 digital manual saves literal tower of paper

Okay but why stack the paper that high? You’re asking for trouble

Photo: Ford

If you’re a physical media purist, you may wonder why Ford is opting to do away with paper manuals. The Blue Oval crunched the numbers, and it turns out that cutting the paper supplement allows Ford to save 290 tons of paper every year. Because Ford has someone who can take these kinds of numbers and put them in silly contexts, they’re all too keen to tell us that this equals out to the weight of 122 2021 F-150 trucks. That’d also make for a stack of paper around 18,000 feet tall — far too tall for a bear to scale. Or so one would hope.

The 2021 Ford F-150 and its digital owner’s manual arrive at dealerships later this fall. In addition to a digital manual, it’ll offer best-in-class towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds and the best torque ever offered on an F-150 with the PowerBoost hybrid V6. It’s not exactly bear-proof, but Ford’s almost certainly getting there.

