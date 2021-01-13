No Comments

2021 Ford F-150 Named Freep Truck of the Year

Another day, another huge award win for the 2021 Ford F-150

Photo: Ford

When you’re on a roll, you’re on a roll. And the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 is most certainly on a roll. The latest F-150, which began arriving at dealerships last month, has taken yet another top prize by earning the 2021 Detroit Free Press Truck of the Year award. Winning the top honor from Freep marks the second major win for the 2021 Ford F-150 in 2021 so far.

This marks just the latest in a series of high-profile W’s for the 2021 Ford F-150. This past Monday, the F-150 took home the title of 2021 North American Truck of the Year, toppling the Ram 1500 TRX and Jeep Gladiator Mojave. The 2021 Ford F-150 beat the same duo, respectively ranked No. 2 and No. 3, in the Freep rankings. In his article, author Mark Phelan also confirmed he voted the same way in the NACTOY awards.

The little things help deliver F-150 win

As for what gave the 2021 Ford F-150 the edge over its competitors in the Freep Truck of the Year awards, Phelan hits the big marks you’d expect. Highlights include best-in-class 14,000 pounds of towing, the mighty yet efficient PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6, and comfy Max Recline Seats. Other big advantages the F-150 holds over its competitors include segment-exclusive over-the-air update capabilities, the available Interior Work Surface, and the upcoming Active Drive Assist hands-free system.

Phelan also shines some light on some largely overlooked features that helped the F-150 secure his vote. “A few deceptively simple features will have competitors smacking their foreheads for not thinking of them first: running boards that extend slightly behind the cab for easy front-of-bed access, and a work-friendly tailgate with built-in measuring stick, cellphone holder and c-clamp receivers.”

Over the last few months, the Ford F-150 has earned the 2021 Green Truck of the Year from Green Car Journal, Edmunds’ Top Rated Truck for 2021, and Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy for full-size pickups. Fair to say that at the rate things are going, this is far from the end of the F-150’s awards haul.

