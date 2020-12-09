2021 Ford F-150 Wins Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The Ford F-150 is the winner of the Kelley Blue Book Best Buy award. Thing is, you have heard this one before, because this is now seven straight years that the truck has pulled down the award from KBB.
Ford’s Toughest Yet: All-new 2021 F-150 offers 14,000 pounds of max towing potential
“The Ford F-150 has been a Best Buy award winner seven years in a row, staying in this top spot because it continues to advance the full-size truck segment,” said KBB.com editors.
2021 F-150 deliveries underway this week
The 2021 F-150, you may have heard, is like the most ridiculous truck Ford has ever made. It’s best-in-class in towing and payload, it’s the only truck in the segment with a full hybrid V6 option, it’ll be one of Ford’s first vehicles to offer hands-free driving technology, and it’s pretty great for napping.
The timing of this coming down couldn’t be more fitting. Ford announced on Tuesday that its all-new 2021 F-150 is rolling out to dealerships now — like, right now. The first shipments are showing up at dealerships across America this week, and folks are, let’s just say, so stoked.
“Customer-sold orders are up over 210 percent from a year ago November, and dealer orders for stock are more than double the current production schedule,” said Ford Vice President of U.S. Marketing and Sales Mark LaNeve. “It’s apparent that this F-150 is something that our customers both want and need.”
Quite a bold leap to make there, Mark. You mean the truck that’s basically a billion-dollar industry unto itself is popular, especially when a new model launches with a whole buncha upgrades? Inconceivable.
KBB.com honors the Expedition as well
Possibly overshadowed by the 2021 Ford F-150 but certainly not to be outdone, the new Expedition took home the Kelley Blue Book Best Buy award for full-size SUVs for the fourth straight year.
“The 2021 Ford Expedition continues with a proven formula based on a rugged ladder frame with independent rear suspension,” said KBB.com’s editors. “As such, the big aluminum-bodied Ford shines as a comfortable truck-based family hauler that’s at home in the daily grind or when doing work like towing a trailer to a campsite.”
Ford hasn’t revealed any updates as yet for its 2021 Expedition, but it will likely be mostly unchanged ahead of a more substantial refresh next year.
A Future Award Winner? Meet the 2021 Ford Bronco, coming next summer
Kyle S. Johnson lives in Cincinnati, a city known by many as “the Cincinnati of Southwest Ohio.” He enjoys professional wrestling, Halloween, and also other things. He has been writing for a while, and he plans to continue to write well into the future. See more articles by Kyle.