Wards Calls PowerBoost the Top 2021 F-150 Engine

Don’t worry — the 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost can tow your boat, Thad

Photo: Ford

If you’re looking to the 2021 Ford F-150 for an entrant on the annual Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems list, you ain’t gonna be short of options. Of those choices, Wards has tapped the all-new 3.5-liter PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6 as its choice for the top powertrain in the F-150 lineup.

PowerBoost shatters hybrid steretypes with power, capability

Wards’ Drew Winter says that the mighty PowerBoost “totally blows up” the old stereotype of underpowered hybrids. But what it doesn’t destroy: the concept of efficiency, offering 25 mpg combined fuel economy and up to 750 miles of range.

“In a nutshell, this powertrain redefines brute force,” Winter writes. “Compared with numerous super-powerful V8s and many highly capable V6s, this propulsion system stands out as a workhorse and luxury vehicle on weekends.”

The 3.5-liter PowerBoost delivers 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque. With this output, the F-150 hybrid is just a touch below the horsepower of the F-150 Raptor’s high-output V6 and well above it in terms of torque.

With all that power, the F-150 PowerBoost is one of the best bets for towing and hauling. The F-150 hybrid can pull up to 12,700 pounds — not far off from the 14,000-pound max with the 3.5-liter V6 — and carry up to 2,120 pounds of payload.

Pro Power Onboard, fuel savings make F-150 PowerBoost ‘a no-brainer’

PowerBoost comes with 2.4 kW of output standard with Pro Power Onboard

Photo: Ford

Another major advantage Wards hits on with the PowerBoost powertrain is the standard Pro Power Onboard. With the PowerBoost, the 2021 Ford F-150 gets a standard 2.4-kilowatt generator and an optional upgrade to 7.2 kW of power.

Wards’ Christie Schweinsberg calls the 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost “a no-brainer” for the added cost because it will return that in fuel savings over time. Factoring in its versatility and functionality, no-brainer definitely seems like the correct choice of words.

The F-150 PowerBoost is the second Ford powertrain repped on the Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems list for 2021. It’s joined by its frequent partner in crime (or partner in awards, more aptly), the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. With the crazy-powerful 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning due to hit mid-2022, putting down money that the F-150 will feature on Wards’ list again next year is as safe a bet as you can make.