2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Reveal Set for Feb. 3
Got lunch plans on Wednesday yet? Here’s a suggestion: Rustle up something substantive — like a thick steak or a heaping sandwich. Crack open a cold soda. Then, once you’re all set, fire up Ford’s YouTube channel at the stroke of 11 a.m. EST. That’s where you’ll find the heartiest meal of all: the long-awaited reveal of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor.
The Award-Winning New F-150: 2021 Ford F-150 earns Green Truck of the Year from Green Car Journal
That’s right, y’all. Ford has confirmed the reveal of the all-new F-150 Raptor for Wednesday, Feb. 3. As you can see up top, you’ve also got a sneak peek at the familiar grille—emblazoned with FORD in big, bold lettering. And if you want a little bit of music, you can also perk up your ears and drink in the sounds of the F-150 Raptor’s exhaust note. Sounds ferocious, no?
As for what you’re hearing, it’s a safe enough bet that it’s the sound of Ford doing its best to obliterate the Ram TRX. Since Ford confirmed that there would be a Raptor last summer, the word getting knocked about like a volleyball has been that it would be coming with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8. You know, the same bonkers V8 that makes the Shelby GT500 a 760-horsepower beast. That’d likely give the new Raptor all the oomph it needs to trounce the TRX and its 702-horsepower output.
Two engines for the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor?
But is there more in store? Quite possibly! The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor may very well have more than one engine option. The expectation is that there will be a more widely available F-150 Raptor with either an upgraded version of the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 or a take on the F-150’s mighty PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6. Car and Driver suggests that the supercharged Raptor will be a limited-run model called the Raptor R.
There isn’t much time left to consider possibilities, though. In just a couple days’ time, we’ll know just what Ford is bringing to the table with the 2021 F-150 Raptor. So be sure you bring a nice lunch to your table and check out the official reveal at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Rolling Out Now: Meet the tough, strong, smart 2021 Ford F-150
