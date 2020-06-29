No Comments

[Photos] 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coming Next Spring

Ford calls the new 2021 Mach 1 the most track-capable Mustang V8 ever built

Photo: Ford

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Ford is launching a new limited-edition Mustang that ups the output of the GT to 480 horsepower. The newly revealed 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is being touted as the most track-capable 5.0-liter pony car ever made despite the fact that it doesn’t make any more power than the outgoing Mustang Bullitt.

Upon teasing the Mach 1 several weeks ago, Ford Icons Global Director Dave Pericak made the promise that the new Mach 1 would be the most track-ready Mustang to leverage the iconic 5.0-liter V8 engine. It earns this claim not with a substantial increase in horsepower, which had been rumored, but rather with comprehensive performance tweaks.

“Bold styling, great acceleration and speed — Mach 1 says it all,” said Ford COO Jim Farley. “This is one of those special Mustangs that truly brings a smile to the faces of our owners, enthusiasts, and fans — including me — so there’s never been a better time to bring back Mach 1 and have it go global, too.”

Mach 1 bridges the gap with Shelby components

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 borrows components from the track-capable Shelby GT350 — which is rumored to be going away for 2021 — including its Tremec 3160 six-speed manual transmission. Ford is upgrading the stick with rev-matching and pairing it with the twin-disc clutch and short-throw shifter from the Mustang GT as well as the oil cooler system from the Shelby GT350.

You’ll also be able to opt for a recalibrated 10-speed SelectShift automatic, which will feature an updated torque converter and additional air-to-oil cooler.

The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will also borrow the GT350’s intake manifold, oil filter adapter, and engine oil cooler. Further making it a bridge between the GT and the Shelby, the Mach 1 takes its lower diffusers and rear axle cooling system from the 760-horsepower Shelby GT500.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 looks as fierce as it performs

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

As was revealed in teaser images, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1’s face sports round faux lamp elements in the grille, which … don’t really seem to do much other than look cool. They do that part pretty well, though, complementing the 3D mesh two-piece upper grille and giving it a retro-riffic look. But more than just looks, the face of the Mach 1 — including the lower grille and valance and side grilles — improve aerodynamics and bolster its track-worthy credentials.

Speaking of credentials, thanks to a front splitter and rear spoiler, the Mach 1 is expected to generate 22 percent more downforce than the Mustang GT with Performance Pack Level 1. With the optional Handling Package — including a larger front splitter, revamped front wheel lip moldings, and a Gurney-flat swing spoiler — that jumps to 150 percent more downforce.

Adding even more to the aesthetic of the Mach 1 are Satin Black side and hood stripes, which can be trimmed in Red, White, and Orange, with the latter color being exclusive to the Appearance Package. Also exclusive to the Appearance Package is a sharp Fighter Jet Gray exterior color — non-package options include Grabber Yellow, Iconic Silver, Oxford White, Race Red, Shadow Black, Twister Orange, and Velocity Blue.

Ford launches the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 next spring. More details, including price and production numbers, will be revealed closer to that date.