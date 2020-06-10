No Comments

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Gets Hot Cyber Orange Color

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT will be offered in sweet-looking Cyber Orange

Photo: Ford

Knock-knock. (Who’s there.) Orange. (Orange who?) Orange you glad that Ford is offering a sweet new color for the Mustang Mach-E? Of course you are.

What’s the Most Popular Color? Ford breaks down reservation trends with its new Mustang Mach-E

Ford on Wednesday revealed that the upcoming 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT will be offered in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, a color that hearkens back to classic Mustangs from across its 50-plus-year history.

“Mustang has always turned heads and Mustang Mach-E will be no exception,” said Ford Icons Director Dave Pericak. “We can’t wait for Cyber Orange to hit the streets on Mustang Mach-E GT next year to fuel the passion of our orange Mustang fans.”

Wait. Orange Mustang fans? Does Dave mean people who are fans of orange-colored Mustangs or orange people who are fans of Mustangs? Asking for someone in Washington, D.C.

Mustang Mach-E GT also gets Dark Matter Gray option

What makes this shade of orange cyber? Who knows. Maybe it came from the matrix or something

Photo: Ford

In addition to Cyber Orange, Ford says that it will offer the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT in Dark Matter Gray. That makes three colors exclusive to the high-performance GT including Grabber Blue Metallic. The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is also available in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clear Coat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver, and Space White.

Last December (or, in 2020 speak, roughly 1,425 years ago), Ford revealed that the most popular color choices were Carbonized Gray (38 percent), Grabber Blue (35 percent), and Rapid Red (27 percent). Ford then released a graphic in March (or, in 2020 speak, roughly 375 years ago) showing that Star White, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver, and Infinite Blue were also top choices in key states. It will be interesting to see how many reservations will change to Cyber Orange ahead of the Mustang Mach-E GT’s launch next summer.

Orange is the color of your energy

1965 Ford Mustang in Poppy Red

Photo: Ford

1977 Ford Mustang in Orange

Photo: Ford

1978 Ford Mustang in Tangerine

Photo: Ford

1980 Ford Mustang LX in Bright Bittersweet

Photo: Ford

2004 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra in Competition Orange

Photo: Ford

2009 Ford Mustang in Grabber Orange Clearcoat

Photo: Ford

2015 Ford Mustang in Competition Orange

Photo: Ford

2020 Ford Mustang GT in Twister Orange

Photo: Ford

The addition of Cyber Orange to the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT color wheel carries on the long tradition of orange featuring prominently in the pony stable. The 1965 Mustang started the trend with Poppy Red, a color that was actually auburn despite the name. Since then, Ford has offered colors like Bright Bittersweet with the 1980 Fox Body Mustang and Competition Orange for the 2004 SVT Mustang Cobra. Orange also recently made a comeback in the Mustang lineup with the debut of Twister Orange for 2020.

Another Mighty Mustang Available in Orange: Meet the totally bonkers 760-horsepower Shelby GT500