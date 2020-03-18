No Comments

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Priced from C$50,495

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT gets a starting price of C$82,995

Photo: Ford

If you’re in Canada and looking to get your hands on a new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E when it drops later this year, you now know how much you’ll have to … pony up. (Look, it’s been a long week, and we could all probably use a bad pun.)

Ford has priced its new all-electric Mustang SUV from C$50,495 before delivery fees, which brings the price up to C$52,345. While the new Mach-E is eligible for a max $8,000 provincial incentive in Quebec or up to $3,000 in British Columbia, Automotive News Canada notes that it fails to qualify for the federal incentive because its price is well over the C$45,000 retail price threshold.

All the same, the Mach-E Select starts at a nice price point for an electric SUV, particularly one with a targeted 355-kilometre range with rear-wheel drive and an estimated mid-five-second 0-60 mph time with all-wheel drive. Then there are the standard must-haves like wireless charging, FordPass Connect Wi-Fi Hotspot, next-generation SYNC with connected navigation and a 15.5-inch touchscreen display, Phone As A Key, and Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 and Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist technologies.

Mustang Mach-E GT starts at C$82,995

The AWD Mustang Mach-E has proven a popular choice in Canada thus far

Photo: Ford

Up the range, the 2021 Mach-E is available as a Premium, California Route 1 Edition (yes, even in Canada; could have changed that to the Fundy Coastal Drive Edition, but maybe next time), and GT.

The Premium starts at C$59,495 and ups the max driving range to 475 kilometers while adding features like a panoramic fixed-glass roof, a 10-speaker B&O sound system, Active Park Assist 2.0, and a 360-degree camera.

Only available with RWD and an extended-range battery, the C$64,495 California Route 1 Edition is aimed at drivers who love to cruise. You’ll look mighty good doing it, too, thanks to exclusive 18-inch Magnetic-painted aluminum wheels with Sparkle Silver and Black aero covers. The California Route 1 also carries over features from the Premium like the panoramic roof, Active Park Assist 2.0, and 360-degree camera.

At the tippy top is the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, which leaps to a price of C$82,995 and knocks down the 0-60 mph sprint to the mid-three-second range. The Mach-E gets an extended-range battery and AWD, which should help make it the preferred choice for most buyers — according to Auto News Canada, upwards of 90 percent of all Mach-E reservations in Canada so far are for models with AWD, which is higher than the percentage in the United States.

Canadian deliveries of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E are set to kick off later this year.

