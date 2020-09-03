No Comments

Ford Gives Mustang Mach-E ’80s Sci-Fi-Inspired Sounds

The Mustang Mach-E plays unique sounds while driving

Photo: Ford

One of the thrills of owning a Ford Mustang is the way it sounds. The rev of the engine and the roar of the exhaust note is every bit as satisfying as the look and feel of a Mustang. To make sure that the 2021 Mustang Mach-E checks the right boxes when it comes to aural pleasure as well as performance thrills, Ford teamed with Ozone Sound to create a fitting soundtrack.

Inspired by “classic ’80s sci-fi cinema,” the sounds of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vary depending on where you’re seated in the vehicle and what the vehicle is doing. With distinct sounds for the front and rear seats, and for when the vehicle is in reverse and accelerating at different speeds, being inside the Mach-E sounds a bit like a cross between being in a Mustang and being in a spaceship.

The sounds of the Mustang Mach-E are enhanced further by your choice of Drive Experience mode. Ford offers three modes for the Mustang Mach-E — Whisper, Engage, and Unbridled — which offer unique lighting and performance settings as well as distinct sound profiles.

Ford says that the 2021 Mustang Mach-E will also have exterior sounds to help make pedestrians aware of the vehicle.

Matthew Dear remixes the Mustang Mach-E

Ford teamed up with Detroit-based electronic musician Matthew Dear to take the futuristic sounds of the Mustang Mach-E in a new direction. Using the various tones and alerts of the Mustang Mach-E, Dear created “New Breed,” a perfect driving song to pump through the Mustang Mach-E’s available 10-speaker B&O Sound System.

“The idea of remixing the sounds from the Mustang Mach-E was immediately interesting because I’ve always considered myself to be a ‘sound tinkerer,’” said Dear. “But after I got to actually hear and experience the digital propulsion sounds that Ford created, I was sold on the project. The sounds are cooler than I thought they’d be — cinematic and sci-fi — and all the noises the car makes have a sense of modern musicality.”

Ford also uploaded a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of “New Breed,” which you can check out below. 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E deliveries are set to begin sometime over the coming weeks.

