2021 Ford Ranger Raptor Development Underway Down Under

The follow-up to the Ford Ranger Raptor is already being developed in Australia

Photo: Ford

Though the first-ever Ford Ranger Raptor has proven to be a hit with enthusiasts and critics, Ford wants to make sure that the next-generation version of the off-road-capable pickup blows its predecessor out of the water. According to Ford Performance Program Director Justin Capicchiano, work is already underway on the 2021 Ford Ranger Raptor and the objective is to make sure that it’s an even better beast.

Capicchiano told Cars Guide that while he can’t comment on the 2021 Ford Ranger Raptor in specifics, he can confirm that “there is a Raptor that we are working on” and the he promises “there are a lot of people who care intimately about [the next-generation Ranger Raptor], and they want it to be better, and it will be better.”

Will the 2021 Ford Ranger Raptor come to America?

One of the goals Capicchiano says is of utmost focus for the Australian team developing the new Ranger Raptor is ensuring that it’s equally as impressive on the road as it is off of it. Where the first Ranger Raptor was developed mid-program as a variant of the Ranger, the 2021 Ranger Raptor will benefit from having been developed from scratch by a pool of talent that is totally dedicated to its success.

“The most important thing is that everyone is focused on delivering an awesome product. It’s a singular mindset, and that’s when you make really good product.”

Perhaps the most important thing on the mind of American truck fans is whether this really good product will make its way to North America. Ford opted not to bring the current Ranger Raptor to the United States when it relaunched the Ranger last year, but it’s been rumored that the next-gen Ranger Raptor is primed to make its way stateside and further bolster America’s best-selling truck lineup. The 2020 Ford Ranger was recently named the Detroit Free Press Truck of the Year.

