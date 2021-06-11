No Comments

2021 Genesis G80 Lands IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Citation

Photo: Genesis

A Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is one of the auto industry’s most coveted awards — and now it belongs to the all-new 2021 Genesis G80 sedan.

The First Genesis EV: Get an early glimpse of the Electrified G80

To win, the Genesis G80 had to pass a series of exacting crash tests and prove the effectiveness of its headlights and collision-prevention technologies.

“At Genesis, the customer is at the core of everything we do, and safety is our top priority,” said Mark Del Rosso, the president and CEO of Genesis Motor North America. “With this Top Safety Pick+ designation from IIHS, we are pleased that G80 joins our award-winning lineup of vehicles that place customer safety first.”

G80 shines in IIHS crash tests

At the heart of the IIHS testing regimen are six tests that measure crashworthiness. These ensure that a vehicle can withstand collisions from three front angles and the side, that the roof is strong enough to handle a rollover, and that the head restraints and seats offer protection from injuries. Top Safety Pick+ winners have to pass each one with a “Good” score, and that’s exactly what the 2021 Genesis G80 did.

The IIHS also requires Top Safety Pick+ winners to offer “advanced” or “superior” vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian crash prevention tech. The G80 excelled with “superior” ratings for its Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist system.

Prize-Winning Sedan: Genesis G80 wins residual value award from J.D. Power

Photo: Genesis

Finally, winners must offer “acceptable” or “good” standard headlights that properly illuminate the road on while keeping glare to a minimum. All G80 trims met this standard as well.

The G80 now joins every other vehicle in the Genesis lineup as a Top Safety Pick+. The G70 sedan and G90 sedan stand out with the G80 as winners for the third year in a row. The GV80 SUV earned the award for the first time this year as a newcomer to the Genesis lineup.

You can learn more about the Genesis lineup of award-winning sedans and SUVs by catching up with our brand coverage here at The News Wheel.