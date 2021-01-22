No Comments

2021 Genesis GV80 Overview

Photo: Genesis

The 2021 GV80 takes its place as the very first SUV from Genesis. This midsize model fully incorporates the premium brand’s signature styling, sophisticated comfort, and cutting-edge technology — while backing these up with the high-level performance and versatile qualities expected from a modern luxury SUV.

Photo: Genesis

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Performance and powertrains

The 2021 Genesis GV80 offers two engine choices, and they both pack a punch. The standard 2.5-liter turbo engine puts out 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. Rated at 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque, the available twin-turbo V6 is even more dynamic. Both engines come paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and an electronic rotary gear selector.

The GV80 is equipped with standard rear-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive with an electronic limited-slip differential. It features a multi-link front and rear suspension, along with an available electronically controlled suspension with Road Preview technology to anticipate and absorb bumps.

Photo: Genesis

Photo: Genesis

Photo: Genesis

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Exterior features

The sleek, athletic exterior of the GV80 shows off the brand’s signature double-strip quad LED headlights and taillights, large diamond-patterned crest grille, and standard 19-inch or available 22-inch alloy wheels. Key standard exterior features include heated power-folding mirrors, a power hands-free smart liftgate, and a panoramic sunroof (on all models except the base). When you approach the vehicle, it greets you by projecting the Genesis logo.

Photo: Genesis

Photo: Genesis

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Photo: Genesis

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Interior features

The interior of the GV80 emphasizes a wide-open minimalist feel with two-tone colors, soft-touch surfaces, and upscale amenities. Most trims offer two rows with space for five passengers. The 3.5T AWD Advanced+ adds a power-folding third row to seat up to seven people. Seats come trimmed in standard leatherette, and the front chairs add standard heat, power adjustability and memory settings. The available Ergo Motion Driver’s Seat features seven air chambers that constantly adjust to help you stay comfortable and properly postured.

Every GV80 comes standard with conveniences like push-button start, a leather-covered steering wheel, dual-zone automatic temperature control, and ambient LED lighting. For an extra-quiet ride, available Road Active Noise Cancellation deploys special frequencies to block unwanted outside sounds and vibrations. When the seats are folded down, the GV80 can fit up to 84 cubic feet of cargo.

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

Infotainment and safety tech

The GV80 carries a standard 14.5-inch touch screen with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and over-the-air software updates. A 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster provides additional information. A 12-speaker sound system comes standard, or you can opt for the available 21-speaker Lexicon Quantum Logic surround system.

GV80 passengers enjoy comprehensive protection from the vehicle’s advanced safety technologies. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Warning, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist are just a few of the features that come standard. Smart Cruise Control and Highway Driving Assist use machine learning to pick up on driver behavior and respond more effectively in traffic. As part of its comprehensive 10-airbag setup, the GV80 also offers a segment-first center bag for extra coverage.

