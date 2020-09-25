No Comments

2021 GMC Acadia Overview

Photo: GMC

The 2021 GMC Acadia is designed with plenty of family-friendly features and versatility. For the latest model year, the Acadia was one of the lucky vehicles to gain wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Its SL and SLE trim levels gained an updated steering wheel with audio controls, while the SLE and SLT now offer the Elevation package. This available package contains blacked-out exterior features roof rails, and black GMC badging.

Exterior

2020 GMC Acadia AT4

Photo: GMC

Aside from the addition of the Elevation package to the SLE and SLT trim levels, not much has changed with the Acadia’s exterior. You can still choose from over a half-dozen different wheel designs, offered on different trim levels, and opt for conveniences like heated outside mirrors and a hands-free liftgate. The available dual SkyScape two-panel power sunroof remains an option for letting fresh air and sunshine into the cabin.

Interior

Photo: GMC

The Acadia offers various seating arrangements, so you can choose between two and three rows of seating, to accommodate between five and seven passengers. It comes standard with tri-zone automatic climate control to keep your crew feeling fresh and comfortable.

In terms of cargo space, the Acadia isn’t quite up to par with the competition. With 12.8 cubic feet behind the third row, 41.7 cubic feet behind the second row, and 79 cubic feet behind the first-row seats, it can’t keep up with the Ford Explorer, which offers considerably more cargo space. The Acadia also lags a bit behind its three-row GM cousins, like the Traverse.

The 2021 Acadia does come with wireless smartphone connectivity, accessible though an 8-inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with available navigation. Other available tech tools include a wireless charging unit and a rear-seat infotainment system, which includes a DVD player to keep the kids entertained on long drives.

Powertrain

Photo: GMC

You can choose from three powertrain options on the 2021 Acadia. Its standard engine is the underwhelming 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that pumps out 193 horsepower and 188 lb-ft of torque. Its available 2.0-liter turbo-four provides a much-needed boost — it pumps out 230 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Still, it lags behind the Explorer’s standard 300-horsepower mill and the Kia Telluride’s 291-horsepower dynamo. However, the Acadia’s 3.6-liter V6 engine comes out on top with 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque. This engine also enables 4,000 pounds of towing capability. All three engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Safety

Photo: GMC

The 2021 GMC Acadia comes standard with a handful of helpful safety features, including rear cross-traffic alert, rear park assist, and lane change alert with side blind zone alert. Plus, the standard rear seat reminder is great for families — it’s designed to help prevent the entrapment of kids and pets.

Upgrade to enjoy more safety tech, including forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, Intellibeam headlamps, and lane-keep assist with lane departure warning.

