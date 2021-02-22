No Comments

2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

Photo: GMC

With its muscular capabilities, sophisticated design, and advanced technologies, the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 checks all the boxes — and more — for a well-rounded modern truck. For 2021, the Sierra is available in Sierra, SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4, and Denali trims. It can be equipped with three different cab options, three different box lengths, and either FWD or AWD.

A Powerful and Innovative Truck: Meet the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

What’s new for 2021

For 2021, the Sierra offers a variety of improved features and capabilities. Its diesel and 2.7-liter turbo engines boast bigger towing maximums. The camera-enabled in-vehicle trailering system incorporates new tech options like a Trailer Length Indicator, Jack-Knife Alert, and Cargo Bed View Enhancement. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available on most trims. Finally, the six-function GMC MultiPro tailgate is now standard on all but one trim.

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Performance and capabilities

The Sierra 1500 can be equipped with six powerful and capable engine options, ranging in size from a four-cylinder turbo to a 6.2-liter V8.

2.7-liter turbo inline-four: 310 horsepower, 348 lb-ft of torque, 9,200 pounds max trailering, 10-speed automatic transmission

3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel: 277 horsepower, 460 lb-ft of torque, 9,300 pounds max trailering, 10-speed automatic

4.3-liter V6: 285 horsepower, 305 lb-ft of torque, 7,900 pounds max trailering, six-speed automatic

5.3-liter V8: 355 horsepower, 385 lb-ft of torque, 9,900 pounds max trailering, six-speed automatic

5.3-liter V8 with DFM: 355 horsepower, 385 lb-ft of torque, 11,300 pounds max trailering, eight-speed or 10-speed automatic

6.2-liter V8 with DFM: 420 horsepower, 460 lb-ft of torque, 11,800 pounds max trailering, 10-speed automatic

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Exterior features

The exterior of the Sierra 1500 combines practical work features with a premium look. All models come standard with LED headlights and taillights, the handy CornerStep rear bumper, and a locking tailgate. A variety of wheel designs ranging from 17 inches to 22 inches are available.

On higher trims, you can add useful options like bedside storage boxes, a spray-on bedliner, up to 12 cargo tie-downs, and LED lighting for the cargo box. These tools will help you make the most of the Sierra’s competition-leading cargo volume, with bed capacities ranging from 62.9 9 (short box) to 89.1 cubic feet (long box).

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Interior features

Inside the Sierra 1500, expect a mix of craftsmanship, convenience, and comfort. Leather seat trim, aluminum and wood accents, and soft-touch materials are available to elevate the cabin. The front seats feature optional heat, ventilation, and power adjustability. Other key available amenities include a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and push-button start.

Standard split-folding front and rear seats allow for versatile interior configurations. The Sierra also offers a variety of cabin storage options, including under the seats, in the front armrests, and inside the console.

Photo: GMC

Photo: GMC

Safety and infotainment tech

The Sierra 1500 presents a bounty of advanced safety and infotainment technologies. Available on even the entry-level Sierra trim, the Safety Confidence and Driver Alert packages add Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Front Pedestrian Braking to prevent or mitigate crashes, along with Front and Rear Park Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Six air bags, a rearview camera, and electronic stability control come standard.

For entertainment and connectivity, the GMC Infotainment System offers 7-inch or 8-inch touch-screen options, Bluetooth audio streaming and hands-free calling, and smartphone integration. Navigation, voice-activated controls, and SiriusXM satellite radio are available on higher trims.

