2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Adds Hybrid Option and More

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai’s popular Santa Fe SUV is receiving premium upgrades, a new hybrid powertrain option, and much more for the 2021 model year.

Even though these changes don’t translate into a full next-generation redesign, they’re still quite sweeping. When it arrives at dealerships, the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe will show off a new premium Calligraphy trim, a refreshed exterior design, three all-new powertrain options, updated tech features, and a revised look for the cabin. Here are just a few of the highlights to expect:

Photo: Hyundai

New powertrains

The Santa Fe’s new standard engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that makes 191 horsepower and connects to a shift-by-were eight-speed automatic transmission. There’s also an available new 2.5-liter turbo engine that puts out 277 horsepower and pairs with an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

The Santa Fe’s new hybrid propulsion system pairs a Smartstream 1.6-liter gas engine and an electric motor that make a combined 225 horsepower. This system also includes standard HTRAC all-wheel drive. Sometime in 2021, the Santa Fe lineup will add a plug-in hybrid option as well.

Photo: Hyundai

Exterior design

The new Santa Fe’s exterior looks significantly different than the outgoing model. New elements include a widened three-dimensional grille, T-shaped LED lightning signatures, and a reshaped silhouette. The vehicle also gets new alloy wheel designs, power-folding side mirrors, and puddle lamps.

Photo: Hyundai

Interior design

The 2021 Santa Fe boasts a fresh inside design, highlighted by a multilayered dash and a new raised console with a lowered center stack. Ambient lighting, nappa leather, and soft-touch materials are now offered as options. In back, there’s an extra half cubic foot of cargo volume.

Photo: Hyundai

Tech features

You’ll find a slew of new tech features in the 2021 Santa Fe. Remote Smart Parking Assist and Digital Key are making their way over from the redesigned Sonata sedan. The infotainment system centers on a new 8-inch or available 10.25-inch display screen. The Santa Fe also comes with a new wireless charging pad and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Photo: Hyundai

Calligraphy trim

The Santa Fe’s new high-end trim is the Calligraphy. This model features the new 2.5-liter turbo engine, HTRAC AWD, exclusive 20-inch wheels, and a premium grille design. Inside, it’s outfitted with quilted nappa leather, a color head-up display, and upscale trim and headliner materials.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe models with gas powertrains are expected to go on sale by year’s end, while hybrid models will arrive sometime during the first quarter of 2021.