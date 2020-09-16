No Comments

2021 Lexus LX 570 Goes on Sale in Canada

Photo: Lexus

The Great White North just welcomed the 2021 Lexus LX 570. The latest model of this full-size luxury SUV offers some more aesthetic options, Amazon Alexa connectivity, and a new limited-edition model.

Updates for 2021

Photo: Lexus

The flagship Lexus SUV rolls into the new model year with a few new ways to express your style. Both the three-row and two-row models now offer a Glazed Caramel interior color scheme. Plus, you can now manage your compatible smart-home devices right from your Lexus thanks to standard Amazon Alexa connectivity.

If you choose a three-row model, the available Sport package provides 21-inch wheels and signature exterior accents. This package is only available with an Atomic Silver, Eminent White Pearl, or Black Onyx paint job. The Inspiration Series #2 package, also exclusive to the three-row model, adds smoked exterior lighting, blacked-out exterior features, and a contrasting Rioja Red semi-aniline leather interior.

If you’re lucky, you may be able to get your hands on the new limited-production Black Line Sport Edition. The exclusive edition dons black wheels, side steps, a sport radiator grille, and unique front and rear bumpers.

Get to know the 2021 Lexus LX

Photo: Lexus

The 2021 Lexus LX 570 boasts a quad-cam 5.7-liter V8, which delivers 383 peak horsepower, 403 lb-ft of torque, and a maximum towing capacity of 7,000 pounds. Yeah, it only gets 16 mpg on the highway, but what else do you expect from a V8-powered luxury SUV with full-time all-wheel drive?

The Lexus LX shares a platform with the Toyota Land Cruiser, and as a result, the luxury SUV boasts plenty of off-road capability. It’s engineered with body-on-frame construction, a multi-terrain select system, an adaptive variable suspension, and active height control. But if you’re the type to buy a Lexus, you’re probably not going to spend your weekend mudding on a backwoods trail. That said, its capabilities will probably be a boon to Canadian drivers, who endure plenty of slippery driving conditions in the winter and pothole-filled roads in the spring.

On the inside, the LX is ideal for chilly commutes. It offers a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, available heated and ventilated second-row outboard seats, and standard four-zone automatic climate control.

The 2021 Lexus LX 570 is currently available at dealerships across Canada.