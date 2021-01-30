No Comments

2021 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Overview

The 2021 Mirage G4

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi has redesigned the Mirage G4 for 2021. With a sportier exterior design, an improved interior, and new safety features, this subcompact sedan offers more value now than in prior model years.

Performance

Each trim of the 2021 Mirage G4 has the 1.2-liter MIVEC DOHC engine. This engine pairs with a five-speed manual transmission on the ES trim and with the Continuously Variable Transmission on upper trims for smoother drives.

The car also gets an EPA-estimated 35 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway. Plus, with its small turning radius and subcompact design, the car can handle commutes through cramped city streets.

The 2021 Mirage G4

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Exterior

The exterior of the 2021 Mirage G4 now features the newest Dynamic Shield grille design and a refined front bumper. L-shaped horizontal LED combination taillamps come standard, and new LED headlights and LED daytime running lamps are optional.

The new available Carbonite Edition also adds to the car’s appearance with an air dam, a b-pillar decal, and a rear air dam with contrasting red accents and a carbon pattern. You can opt for it in Mystic Black Metallic, White Diamond, Wine Red Metallic, and Starlight Silver Metallic colors.

The 2021 Mirage G4

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Interior

On the inside, the 2021 Mirage G4 has seating for up to five passengers and 12.4 cubic feet of trunk space for your cargo. You can also utilize the rear seat pass-through if you need to transport sports gear and other large items in the car.

The ES trim has new soft-touch cloth and a power window switch trim with a sporty carbon fiber effect. In addition, each trim level comes standard with a six-way adjustable driver seat and automatic climate control.

The 2021 Mirage G4 parked in front of the Mirage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Technology

The 7-inch Smartphone Link Display Audio system is now standard on the 2021 Mirage G4. This infotainment system includes Bluetooth wireless technology as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility to provide access to a number of smartphone features.

For the first time, each trim also has Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection to warn of potential collisions. Other standard safety technologies include Hill Start Assist, Active Stability Control, and the rearview camera system.

The 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 has an MSRP of $15,295 and is available now with four trim levels to choose from.