2021 Nissan Altima Updates and Pricing Announced

Photo: Nissan

It’s been three years since the Altima got its last major redesign, so Nissan is working hard to keep this sedan fresh and relevant. For the 2021 model year, it gained additional tech tools, a trim level reshuffle, and additional comfort features. Naturally, that comes with a heftier price tag. Here’s a look at what to expect.

What’s New

Photo: Nissan

The Altima’s five trim levels were reshuffled to match the rest of the Nissan lineup. Now, the order goes S, SV, SR, SL, and Platinum. Previously, the SV and SR trims were swapped. That’s probably not much of a big deal to consumers, but potential buyers might take more interest in the new available SV Premium Package. It adds heated seats, a moonroof, and Intelligent Lane Intervention to an otherwise minimalist trim level.

The base trim now offers the Driver Assist Package, which adds Nissan Safety Shield 360 and a rear sonar system to help you avoid backing into obstacles. Every other trim level comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360, which includes Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, High-Beam Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Automatic Braking, and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection.

The Altima comes standard with a 2.5-liter direct injection engine that delivers up to 39 mpg on the highway. You can also opt for Nissan’s world-first variable compression turbo engine, which delivers 248 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque, and a respectable 34 mpg when cruising down the highway.

Pricing by trim level

2020 Nissan Altima

Photo: Nissan

The base-trim, front-wheel-drive Altima S starts at $24,300. If you want an Altima equipped with the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo, prepare to shell out $30,650 for the SR trim and the available engine. The range-topping Platinum model, on the other hand, will set you back $34,100.

The 2021 Nissan Altima is currently available at dealerships nationwide.