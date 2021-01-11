No Comments

2021 Nissan Rogue Scores Win from DoubleClutch.ca Magazine

Photo: Nissan

The popular 2021 Nissan Rogue continues to impress automotive journalists as evidenced by its latest nod from DoubleClutch.ca Magazine as Crossover of the Year.

“The platform is all-new for 2021, and Nissan has given Rogue all of the technology it needs to not only keep up but establish a position at the top of its class,” said the staff at DoubleClutch.ca Magazine. “The new generation is two-row only, with the optional third-row having gone the way of the dodo bird, but the Rogue has made leaps and bounds in refinement, safety, and overall comfort.”

To determine the DoubleClutch.ca Magazine’s Annual Awards for 2020, the staff evaluated new vehicles based on several categories including, safety features, design, and efficiency. The judging panel also considered each vehicle’s performance quality, technology, comfort, and value it provides to the buyer.

2021 Nissan Rogue interior

The 2021 Rogue has seating for five and a unique organizational system. The available Divide-N-Hide system allows you to secure gear for your road trip, supplies, and sports equipment. Accessing the cargo bay is easier when you upgrade to the available Motion Activated Liftgate.

2021 Nissan Rogue technology

The 2021 Nissan Rogue outclasses its class with the most standard safety technologies, categorized under the Nissan Safety Shield 360.

Under proper conditions, these systems:

Warn you of hidden dangers (Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert).

Engage systems to help minimize or avoid a collision (Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking).

Help you maintain a safe position in your lane (Lane Departure Warning).

Automatically adjust headlight brightness at night to protect the safety of oncoming traffic (High Beam Assist).

2021 Nissan Rogue performance

The 2021 Nissan Rogue boasts a 4×4 capability and a peppy performance thanks to a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine mated to an Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission. Five available driving modes allow you to customize the Rogue’s driving performance. You can toggle quickly and efficiently among modes — Sport, Off-Road, Snow, Auto, and Eco. When the 2021 Rogue is equipped with FWD, it delivers an EPA-estimated fuel efficiency combined rating of 30 mpg.