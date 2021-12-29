No Comments

2022 Audi Q4 e-tron Overview

Photo: Audi

The 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron is a fully electric luxury SUV that offers modern styling, plenty of connectivity, and efficiency that’s suited to a commuting lifestyle.



You can choose from three trim levels on the 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron: Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige.

Exterior

Photo: Audi

Photo: Audi

Photo: Audi

Photo: Audi

With a sloping roof and aerodynamic profile, the Audi Q4 e-tron looks right at home in the automaker’s lineup. You can complement its design with a quartet of wheel designs and four available exterior colors: Glacier White Metallic, Pebble Gray, Mythos Black Metallic, and Navarra Blue Metallic.

Interior

Photo: Audi

Photo: Audi

This small SUV seats five passengers and accommodates 24.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. Fold down the back seats for 53.1 cubic feet of storage room. When it comes to interior quality, the Audi Q4 e-tron comes standard with real leather seating and genuine wood accents, along with tri-zone climate control. It also boasts a standard Audi smartphone interface for easy access to mobile apps, accessible through the MMI touch-response infotainment system.

Available upgrades include a SONOS audio system, dual-pane acoustic glass to keep the cabin insulated from road noise, and available MMI Navigation plus technology to help you find your destination.

Powertrain and performance

At the first two trim levels, the e-tron comes standard with a sufficiently powerful 82-kilowatt-hour battery that provides 201 horsepower. It also offers a 0-60 time of 7.9 seconds, along with a top speed of 99 mph. If you’re looking for more pep, get ready to shell out for the top trim, which offers 295 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 5.8 seconds.

At the Premium and Premium Plus trim level, the Audi e-tron comes standard with rear-wheel drive, but you can opt for available quattro all-wheel drive. The Prestige model only offers all-wheel drive.

Safety

Every 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron comes equipped with an advanced suite of airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and the LATCH system to help you safely install car seats and booster seats for your little ones. It also offers plenty of high-tech safety tools, such as the parking system plus, Audi pre sense basic, and traffic sign recognition to help you stay aware of the speed limit.

For the latest Audi news, stay tuned to The News Wheel.



