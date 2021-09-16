No Comments

2022 Buick Encore GX Earns Top Safety Rating

2021 Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

Just like the 2021 Buick Encore GX, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has rated the 2022 Buick Encore GX a 2021 Top Safety Pick when the SUV is equipped with specific headlights.

“The Encore GX meets all the criteria for TOP SAFETY PICK. Its standard front crash prevention system earns superior ratings in both evaluations, and the LED projector headlights available with the Essence trim are rated acceptable. A marginal rating for the halogen reflectors that come with the two other trims prevents it from earning the ‘plus,’” according to the IIHS.

The 2022 Buick Encore GX scored a “Good” rating in the six crashworthiness tests from the IIHS — small overlap front: driver-side, small overlap front: passenger-side, moderate overlap front, side, and roof strength. The Encore GX received “Superior” scores for its front crash prevention tech that focuses on vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian alerts.

2022 Buick Encore GX

The small, sporty 2022 Encore GX seats five, and offers a maximum cargo capacity of 50.2 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded down. The reconfigurable cargo floor offers 2.7 inches of cargo height so tall items are secure in the SUV. The center console has plenty of space to keep your essentials within reach. You’ll appreciate the spacious feel of the cabin with the available panoramic moonroof.

Whether you’re road tripping or running errands, the 2022 Buick Encore GX will provide a calm ride thanks to the automaker’s signature QuietTuning™ Technology. Triple door seals, acoustic laminated glass in the windshield, Active Noise Cancellation, and acoustic laminated glass in the front side windows work together to protect the integrity of your drive.

Available comfort features include dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Under the hood of the 2022 Encore GX is an ECOTEC 1.3-liter turbo engine paired to a Continuous Variable Transmission that generates 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque.