2022 Buick Encore GX Overview

Photo: Buick

The Buick Encore GX is more than a bigger version of the Encore — it also boasts a more powerful engine and additional amenities. Here’s a look at what you’ll find on the latest model of the Encore GX.

The 2022 Buick Encore GX is available across three trim levels: Preferred, Select, and Essence.

Exterior

Photo: Buick

The 2022 Buick Encore GX looks mostly the same as its predecessors, but offers a handful of new customization options. For the 2022 model year, the Buick Encore GX gained a handful of new exterior colors: Cinnabar Metallic, Sunset Glow Metallic, Sapphire Metallic, and Rosewood Metallic. You can also opt for the Sport Touring Package, which adds a custom mesh grille with gloss black and red inserts, along with brushstroke-like accents. You can give the Sport Touring a blacked-out appearance with the Black Roof Package. In addition to equipping a black roof, it also gives your Encore GX blacked-out mirrors and roof rails.

Interior

Photo: Buick

Up to five people can ride inside the Buick Encore GX. You’ll be able to stow 23.5 cubic feet of cargo behind the rear seats, or fold down the backseats to open up a full 50.2 cubic feet.



In terms of comfort features, you can opt for luxuries like heated front seats, leather upholstery, and a heated steering wheel. It also boasts an 8-inch diagonal color touch-screen with standard Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone compatibility, and available GPS navigation.

Powertrain

The latest model of the Buick Encore GX ditched the 137-horsepower 1.2-liter four-cylinder engine. Now, it’s solely powered by the 1.3-liter Turbo inline-three cylinder mill, which delivers 155 horsepower and up to 32 mpg on the highway. It’s paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Safety

Every model of the Buick Encore GX comes standard with the Buick Driver Confidence safety suite. This bundle includes six safety features, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Front Pedestrian Braking, Intellibeam auto high, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning beams.

