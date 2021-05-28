2022 Buick Encore Updates Include Boost in Horsepower
If you’re waiting for General Motors to bring the updated, new-look Encore stateside … well, keep waiting. The new 2022 Buick Encore is rolling out soon, but it’ll mostly stay the course before the next generation kicks off.
Kelley Blue Book reports that updates for the 2022 Encore will be relatively minimal. The most notable of the updates is a boost in engine output. The Encore will carry the 1.4-liter Turbo that has been the standard for some time, only now it will put out 155 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. That’s 17 horsepower and 29 lb-ft of torque more than the 2021 model. It’s also roughly the same output as the available Ecotec 1.3-liter Turbo offered on the Encore GX.
So what else ya got, Buick? Well, beyond the increase in power, the 2022 Encore is adding a new electric heater and map pockets on the front-row seatbacks. And that’s it. So, for the most part, the 2021 Encore and 2022 Encore will be virtually identical to the untrained eye.
Of course, KBB notes that since the Encore is the brand’s top seller, Buick probably doesn’t feel rushed to push out a brand-new version. And now that the new Encore GX is in the mix, there’s even more incentive for Buick to take its time and get the next Encore right.
Could that mean that the Encore will be the first or one of the first Buicks to go electric? Buick revealed its future-flung Electra concept late last year, and the brand expects to introduce new electric crossovers by 2025.
