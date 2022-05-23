No Comments

2022 Buick Envision Named Best Compact Luxury SUV

Photo: Buick

The experts at Consumer Reports have spoken — and they’ve hailed the 2022 Buick Envision as the Best Luxury Compact SUV of the year. Fresh off its full refresh in 2022, the Buick Envision boasts a few minor improvements for the latest model year. Here’s a look at what impressed the judges.

See What the Critics Are Raving About: Custom order your dream Buick

What it takes to be a Consumer Reports winner

In order to be named one of the best vehicles in its segment, the 2022 Buick Envision needed to be among the top-scoring vehicles examined by Consumer Reports. This means conquering the challenges found at the publication’s 327-acre test facility. At this proving ground, each vehicle is graded on over 50 evaluations. Plus, the vehicles are judged on the results of a reliability study, safety evaluations, and an owner satisfaction survey.

Overall, the 2022 Buick Envision earned 84 out of 100 points, placing it squarely at the top of the “Luxury Compact SUV segment. It earned high praise for its refined ride quality, serene cabin, responsive braking, and intuitive infotainment system. The judges also noted where the Envision had room for improvement. The publication didn’t love the Envision’s gear selector or low-positioned vents. Consumer Reports also knocked the Envision for its spinning front wheels when executing an aggressive take-off, even with all-wheel drive.

Despite these critiques, the Envision still scored an impressive 79 out of 100 in its road test evaluations. And on top of that, its predicted reliability rating earned a perfect score, with five out of five stars.

Get to know the 2022 Buick Envision

The 2022 Buick Envision seats up to five people, with room for 25.2 cubic feet of cargo behind the second row. If you fold the rear seats flat, the Envision can accommodate up to 52.7 cubic feet of cargo. It boasts a turbocharged 2.0-liter gas-powered mill that offers 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

For more info on the 2022 Buick Envision, check out our coverage of the model’s most exciting features.