2022 Cadillac Escalade Overview
As the flagship SUV of the brand’s lineup, it’s only natural that the 2022 Cadillac Escalade offers a wealth of power, technology, and comfort features.
You can choose from five different trim levels on the 2022 Cadillac Escalade: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, and Sport Platinum.
The Ultimate in Performance and Luxury: Cadillac Blackwing models rack up the accolades
Exterior
On the outside, the 2022 Escalade remains largely unchanged. Its exterior updates include three new exterior color options: Mahogany Metallic, Galactic Gray Metallic, and Wilder Metallic.
The Escalade also offers a wide variety of wheel designs alongside standard exterior features like Galvano chrome accents, body-colored heated exterior mirrors, a convenient hands-free power liftgate, and black assist steps. Available upgrades include roof rack cross rails and a panoramic power sunroof to let light and air into the cabin.
Interior
With seven seats and up to 121 cubic Escalade is more spacious than other three-row SUVs. On top of that, it offers plenty of standard luxury features, such as heated first- and second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control. You can also upgrade for more comforts like genuine leather seating, ventilated front seats, and illuminated sill plates.
When it comes to tech tools, the Escalade displays its driver information and infotainment settings on a stunning 38-inch OLED screen. And that infotainment system is a breeze to use thanks to standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Once your phone is hooked up, you can listen to your favorite playlists via the standard AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system or the available 36-speaker AKG™ Studio Reference system. The Escalade even boasts a wireless phone charging unit.
Powertrain
Every Escalade comes standard with a 6.2-liter V8 engine that offers 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, along with a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds. For a more efficient ride, go with the 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel engine. It pumps out 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, and just 200 pounds less in towing capacity. Both mills are matched with a 10 speed automatic gearbox. You can also upgrade to get Magnetic Ride Control for a smoother drive.
Safety
The Escalade offers plenty of standard safety features, including Front and Rear Park Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Forward Collision Alert, along with a handful of new features for 2022. At the base trim level, the Escalade now comes standard with Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning. The Premium Luxury and Sport trims now come with enhanced automatic emergency braking, reverse automatic braking, automatic seat belt tightening and adaptive cruise control. Plus, for the latest model year, the Escalade gained Super Cruise hands-free driving capabilities.
For more info on the Escalade, check out our coverage of its updates for 2022.
Kimiko Kidd is a native Daytonian. She graduated from Wright State University with degrees in environmental science and sociology. She loves her trusty old Honda Civic, but dreams of owning a 1974 Ford Falcon XB with a custom paint job and a vintage Kawasaki Z1000. In her free time, Kimiko can be found watercolor-painting, baking muffins, collecting rocks, playing old-school Nintendo games, writing her novel, sewing stuffed animals, and cosplaying as her favorite Mad Max characters. See more articles by Kimiko.