No Comments

2022 Cadillac XT5 Named Among Most Reliable Vehicles

Photo: Cadillac

According to data gathered by Consumer Reports, the 2022 Cadillac XT5 is one of the most reliable vehicles in its class. Here’s what stood out about this compact luxury SUV.

Luxurious and Reliable: Check out the 2022 Cadillac XT5

Most reliable models of 2022

Even though we’re still a few weeks away from ringing in the new year, Consumer Reports has been hard at work compiling data on vehicles from the 2022 model year. The publication recently released its list of the latest model year’s 10 Most Reliable Cars, and the 2022 Cadillac XT5 was leading the pack in its segment.

To pick the most reliable vehicles, Consumer Reports uses, well… The reports of consumers. The publication computes a score based on owner surveys alongside its own road test review data. All in all, the study considers 17 criteria when determining reliability, ranging from small annoyances, like squeaky brakes, all the way to major issues like transmission trouble and malfunctioning four-wheel drive systems.

Judged by these criteria, the 2022 Cadillac earned a perfect reliability score. It even boasted an almost-perfect score when it came to the evaluation of potential trouble areas. The only problem spot that Consumer Reports noticed is that the in-car electronics sometimes malfunction. However, the publication didn’t specify what problems that testers experienced.

It’s worth noting that the Cadillac XT5 far outclassed many upmarket models, including the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and the Tesla Model Y, which scored at 18, compared to the Cadillac’s 89. Interestingly, one of the XT5’s GM cousins also scored high — the Buick Envision clocked in with an impressive 90 points.

Get to know the 2022 Cadillac XT5

For the latest model year, the 2022 Cadillac XT5 gained two attractive new colors: Latte Metallic and Rosewood Metallic. The Sport model gained a few new standard features. It now boasts 20-inch 12-spoke alloy wheels with a Pearl Nickel finish, front Brembo brakes, and red brake calipers.

The 2022 Cadillac XT5 is available now for purchase.