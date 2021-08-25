No Comments

2022 Cadillac XT5 Overview

Photo: Cadillac

The Cadillac XT5 was introduced in 2015 at both the Los Angeles Auto Show and Dubai Auto Show. The compact luxury crossover currently sits between the XT4 and XT6 SUV options from Cadillac, offering a midsize option with all the premium features you’d expect from the brand.

What’s new on the 2022 Cadillac XT5?

There aren’t too many changes on the 2022 XT5. On the outside, the SUV gets Brembo front brakes and those come with red calipers on the Sport model. Also available for the XT5 Sport are 20-inch 12-spoke wheels with a Pearl Nickel finish. For an added cost, you can paint the exterior of the 2022 XT5 in Latte Metallic (sort of a gray/gold color) or Rosewood Metallic (a dark burgundy brown). The only interior change is the addition of color-keyed floor mats for all seating rows.

Exterior

Across its three trims — Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport — the overall appearance of the 2022 XT5 looks similar to previous model years. Standard exterior features include 18-inch Bright Silver wheels; heated, power-adjustable outside mirrors with turn signals; aluminum roof rails; LED lighting; a power liftgate; and a rear spoiler. The XT5 Premium Luxury adds a sleek UltraView power sunroof. On the XT5 Sport, you’ll find exclusive features like gloss black roof rails, 20-inch all-season tires, and the new 20-inch 12-spoke wheels. A total of eight exterior colors are available for the XT5, including the two extra-cost colors, and popular options like Dark Moon Blue Metallic and Infrared Tintcoat.

Photo: Cadillac

Interior

Inside, things change a bit more drastically between the XT5’s trims. The standard on the base Luxury trim are Jet Black Inteluxe seats while leather and semi-aniline seats in five different colors can be had on the Premium Luxury and Sport models. Heated front seats are the standard for all models, but the available rear heated seats and ventilated front seats can only be added to the Premium Luxury and Sport models. Other features available across the trims include tri-zone climate control, all-weather floor mats, a Bose 14-speaker audio system (a Bose 8-speaker system is standard), a cargo area organizer, and a rear-seat infotainment system with a DVD player.

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Performance and efficiency

The 2022 XT5 Luxury and Premium Luxury models are equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Combined, you can expect to achieve 235 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque, 22 mpg in the city (FWD), and 29 mpg on the highway (FWD). Both the Luxury and Premium Luxury trims can have an all-wheel drive system, with fuel economy dropping to 21 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway. As its name suggests, the XT5 Sport comes with a more thrilling engine option: a 3.6-liter V6. This powertrain pumps out an impressive 310 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque. Because the Sport model is only available with an AWD system, fuel economy dips a bit to 18 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway.

Safety

Just like many luxury brands, the base model of the 2022 Cadillac XT5 comes with a handful of driver-assist systems. Standard features include Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, an HD Rear Vision Camera, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Teen Driver. When you move up to the Premium Luxury and Sport trims, you add Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. However, you can add other helpful systems to the XT5, like Automatic Parking Assist with Braking, HD Surround Vision, Night Vision, Rear Pedestrian Alert, and Reverse Automatic Braking. All models come with a tire pressure monitoring system.