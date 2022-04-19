No Comments

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

For 2022, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 presents a refreshed, expanded lineup that builds on the full-size truck’s already popular array of features and capabilities. The 2022 Silverado 1500 is available in nine trim levels: WT, Custom, LT, RST, Custom Trail Boss, LT Trail Boss, ZR2, LTZ, and High Country. It can also be outfitted with a crew, double, or regular cab and a long, standard, or short bed.

Photo: Chevrolet

What’s new

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has been extensively refreshed for 2022 with new features and design elements both inside and out. Highlights include the new off-road ZR2 trim level, a redesigned dash and enlarged touch screen for LT and above trims, available Super Cruise hands-free driving tech, and enhanced capabilities for the truck’s 2.7-liter and turbo-diesel engines. All models show off a redesigned front end and other exterior elements and come equipped with the newly standard Chevy Safety Assist package.

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance and capabilities

Four powertrains are available for the Silverado 1500. A 2.7-liter turbo high-output engine comes standard, offering 310 horsepower and a boosted 430 lb-ft of torque. A 5.3-liter V8 contributes 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft, and a 6.2-liter V8 ups those numbers to 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. There’s also a 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel that delivers 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. The Silverado provides 13,300 pounds of max towing (via the 6.2-liter V8 and turbo-diesel) and can haul a payload of up to 2,270 pounds (when outfitted with the 2.7-liter engine).

All Silverado 1500 trims offer available or standard 4WD, including the new ZR2. The ZR2 also comes with off-road performance features like a specially calibrated suspension, Multimatic DSSV dampers, an enhanced two-speed transfer case, locking electronic differentials, aluminum skid plates, and 33-inch mud-terrain tires.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior design

The Silverado’s refreshed look for 2022 includes new bumpers, headlamps, and fascias, along with unique grille designs for most trims. The high-strength steel Durabed with 12 cargo tie-downs comes standard, and the six-function Multi-Flex tailgate is available for all trims. The Silverado’s look can be customized with 10 different paint colors, more than a dozen wheel designs, and special-edition designs like the camo-themed RealTree Edition and the sporty red-and-black Redline Edition.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior features

All Silverado models boast plenty of space and utility inside the cabin — and LT and above trims show off a new dash and console design as well. Standard features include lockable underseat storage and push-button start. Higher trims add deluxe elements like power-adjustable front seats with heat and ventilation, a power sunroof, and a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Infotainment and safety tech

For infotainment, the Silverado gets a standard 7-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, and voice command. LT and above trims get a new 13.4-inch display with Google built-in tech and advanced recognition. This screen is paired with a new 12.3-inch digital driver display.

The standard Chevy Safety Assist suite packages together Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and other high-tech features. The Silverado is also available with numerous towing safety features. These include up to 14 camera views, an in-vehicle trailering app, Trailer Sway Control, and Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert.

Learn more about the 2022 Silverado 1500 and other new Chevrolet models by checking out our brand coverage here at The News Wheel.