2022 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra Will Have Revised Engine Lineup
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 will be getting a revised design for the next model year, but those changes will be more than skin deep — they’re also receiving a revised lineup of available engines. Here’s a look at what these models will soon offer under the hood.
Trimming the lineup
According to a report by Pickup Truck + SUV Talk, the Sierra and the Silverado will drop a few dynamos from the lineup. The naturally aspirated 4.3-liter V6 and the 5.3-liter V8 with Active Fuel Management will no longer be available. Similarly, the available six-speed automatic transmission will be going the way of the dodo.
These powertrains used to be offered for the base-trim Sierra 1500, as well as the WT, Custom, and Custom Trail Boss Silverado 1500 models. As a result, the base-trim 2022 Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 will only offer the 2.7-liter turbo-four, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This powertrain pumps out 310 horsepower and 347 lb-ft of torque, whereas the outgoing 4.3-liter V6 only offered 285 horsepower and 305 lb-ft of torque.
You’ll still be able to opt for the 5.3-liter V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, along with the 3.0-liter turbodiesel, which delivers best-in-class fuel economy alongside 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The 6.2-liter V8, which offers 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, will also return to both trucks for the 2022 model year.
In addition to featuring the 2.7-liter turbo-four on the lower trims of the Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500, the peppy four-cylinder mill will also be an option on the upcoming revised GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado.
Other updates
Both the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 and 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 are expected to deliver some major updates. In addition to exterior styling revisions, expect to see more premium interior materials along with tech updates, like hands-free Super Cruise.
