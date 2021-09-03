No Comments

2022 Ford Bronco Gets Eruption Green Color Option

How green was my Bronco? Pretty green, actually

Photo: Ford

The early success of the all-new Ford Bronco no doubt has other off-road SUVs feeling green with envy. For 2022, the Bronco will be feeling mighty green itself because Ford is adding a cool Eruption Green Metallic paint option.

Ford has had its thumb on the pulse of Bronco fans from day one — it didn’t take long for Ford to serve up a version of the Sasquatch Package with the manual transmission, for example. The addition of Eruption Green for the 2022 Ford Bronco is a response to feedback from folks clamoring for the return of Mallard Green — the popular color available on Broncos back in the 1970s.

“Automotive enthusiasts, and especially Bronco fans, are passionate about colors and will be excited about Eruption Green,” said Barb Whalen, Ford color and materials manager. “Paint has a wonderful way of evolving because of technology. Eruption Green is a contemporary color, but there’s a connection with Bronco heritage. It’s evergreen-inspired, with yellow highlights that really tie it into nature.”

If green isn’t your sorta thing, the 2022 Ford Bronco is also bringing a different kind of heat with Hot Pepper Red Metallic. Both colors are available on every 2022 Bronco trim and on both the two-door and four-door models.

Who ordered the green Ford Bronco?

Photo: Ford

Was it you? You? Youuu?

Photo: Ford

This Eruption Green Bronco looks smooth from any angle

Photo: Ford

Badging and tailgate-mounted tire of a beast right here

Photo: Ford

Bronco says goodbye to three colors after 2021

Of course, these two cool (or hot, because Hot Pepper) colors don’t come without a cost. The arrival of Eruption Green and Hot Pepper Red means that we must now say goodbye to three current color options. Leaving the Bronco lineup at the end of the 2021 model year are Antimatter Blue, Lightning Blue Metallic, and Rapid Red Metallic. We hardly knew ye. Seriously, because these things are just selling like hotcakes.

Speaking of hotcakes, the 2022 Ford Bronco is going to be tough to get unless you check in with your local dealership. The Bronco has proven so popular that, coupled with manufacturing troubles caused by the microchip shortage, you’ll only be able to reserve a 2022 Ford Bronco at a dealer. Get on it, folks!