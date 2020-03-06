No Comments

2022 Ford F-650, F-750, E-Series Get 7.3-Liter V8

The 2022 Ford F-650 Super Duty

Photo: Ford

Ford is celebrating 35 years of commercial vehicle sales dominance in 2020, but it’s already looking a couple years ahead with its F-Series Medium Duty and E-Series. The automaker announced on Tuesday that the 2022 Ford F-650, F-750, and E-Series will be available with the all-new, best-in-class 7.3-liter gas V8.

The availability of the 7.3-liter V8 for the F-650 and F-750 would make Ford the only automaker offering gas and diesel options for its Class 6-7 trucks. Ford estimates that the gas option will allow drivers to save as much as $9,245 in fuel costs without requiring any sacrifice in terms of power and capabilities.

“We expect this new offering to be popular in several vocational segments including propane delivery, municipalities, utilities and tree service,” said Nathan Oscarson, Ford commercial truck brand manager. “Many customers have told us they’d like to take advantage of the cost savings provided by a gas truck, but they also want the peace of mind provided by air brakes.”

The 7.3-liter V8 will also be an available option for the 2022 Ford E-Series cutaways and stripped chassis, and it will offer flex fuel capability that allows it to run on E85. The 2022 E-Series, as well as the 2022 F-650 and F-750, go into production at Ohio Assembly Plant in January 2021.

The massive V8 engine, first announced as providing best-in-class horsepower and torque to the 2020 Super Duty, is currently offered on the 2020 Super Duty F-450, F-550, and F-600. In addition to confirming that the latter of the three is now ready to order and will be available this summer, Ford also revealed that 2020 F-Series Medium Duty trucks equipped with the 7.3-liter V8 will be offered with a gaseous fuel prep package that allows it to be converted to run on CNG or propane.

