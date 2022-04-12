No Comments

2022 Ford Maverick Picks Up Two Cars.com Awards

The 2022 Ford Maverick wins again

Photo: Ford

The 2022 Ford Maverick is like Hansel — so hot right now. It’s also got something else somewhat in common with Owen Wilson in that it makes a lot of people say wow. Recently, the Ford Maverick made the folks at Cars.com say wow enough that they named it their choice for Best of the Year 2022 and Pickup Truck of 2022.

Cars.com says Ford Maverick offers ‘mind-blowing value’

Jenni Newman, the Cars.com editor-in-chief, summed up the standout points with the Maverick as “mind-blowing value, real capability, and innovative accessorizing.” The main points of the Maverick are well-known: It’s a small pickup with a super-efficient standard hybrid engine that starts under 20 grand. Those facts alone made the Maverick hybrid a virtual sellout in its first model year.

But Newman notes that with the Maverick, “affordable doesn’t mean boring.” You get impressive enough power with the hybrid’s 191 horsepower as well as base capabilities of 1,500 pounds payload and 2,000 pounds max towing. What makes it especially appealing for non-truck types is its spacious interior, which offers features like under-seat rear storage, premium seating options with the Lariat, and a Ford Integrated Tether System that’s ripe for accessorizing.

The Ford Maverick wasn’t up against any slouches for the Cars.com Best of the Year 2022 award. It not only had to beat its only direct competitor, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, but it also had to topple brand-mate and fellow 2022 NACTOY award-winner, the Ford Bronco. Other nominees for the Best of the Year 2022 title include the Volkswagen ID.4, Honda Civic, and Genesis GV70.

Maverick also Cars.com Pickup Truck of 2022

The Maverick also earned Cars.com’s Pickup Truck of 2022 for many of the same reasons. In the accompanying video, Brian Normile calls the Maverick “the most widely appealing truck to come along in decades.”

And it’s got the hardware to back up that claim. In addition to the 2022 North American Truck of the Year, the Ford Maverick recently took home KBB.com’s Best New Model in the 2022 Best Buy Awards. So, again. The 2022 Ford Maverick. So hot right now. Wow.