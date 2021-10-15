No Comments

2022 Ford Mustang GT, Mach 1 to Lose a Bit of Power

The 2022 Ford Mustang GT Ice White Edition

Photo: Ford

We already know that the Ford Mustang is adding a couple of rad new special editions for 2022 with the Ice White Edition, Stealth Edition, and revamped California Special with the GT Performance Package. But we now know one thing that the popular pony is losing for the latest model year: some horses.

A Ford spokesperson this month confirmed to Car and Driver that the upcoming 2022 Mustang GT and Mustang Mach 1 will drop 10 horsepower and 10 lb-ft of torque with both transmission configurations. That puts the 2022 Ford Mustang GT at 450 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque and the Mach 1 at 470 horsepower at the same output as the GT.

Ford did not specify the cause or reason for the drop in output from the 5.0-liter V8. The best bet, C&D speculates, would be meeting emissions standards. Whatever the reason, somebody might want to ring up Q Lazzarus to see if they’ll perform “Goodbye Horses” to mark the occasion.

Shelby GT500’s supercharged V8 unchanged for 2022

Hi there we’re still ridiculously fast

Photo: Ford

While cutting the power isn’t the most ideal, both the 2022 Ford Mustang GT and Mustang Mach 1 are left with more than enough muscle to get by. What’s more, there’s no impact on the crazypants Shelby GT500, which still makes a ridiculous 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque with its supercharged 5.8-liter V8.

The drop in output for the Mach 1 does mean that it’s no longer the second-most-powerful pony in Ford’s corral. The joint possessors of that title are now the newly launched 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition, which put out 480 horsepower as well as the former’s 600 lb-ft of torque and latter’s 634 lb-ft of torque. So that’s a viable option if you’re not gonna bellyache about whether it’s a Mustang or not.

No word on whether the power loss will result in any sort of price decrease for the 2022 Ford Mustang GT or Mach 1. Ford should announce pricing for the Mustang and offer it up for sale later this year with deliveries scheduled to kick off in early 2022.