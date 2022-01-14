No Comments

Behold the Three 2022 Ford Ranger Splash Limited Edition Colors

Okay but what if Ford offered all three colors in a gradient like this?

Photo: Ford

If you’re a Ford truck fan, then you’re eating good … well, you’ve been eating good for like decades now. But you’re eating especially good in 2022, and that holds true if you’re a fan of the Ranger. We’ve got our first look at three 2022 Ford Ranger Splash Limited Edition colors, and, whew, they handsome.

This Ranger Splash Package is available throughout 2022

Photo: Ford

Back in September, Ford announced the return of the popular Splash for the upcoming Ranger in the form of two appearance packages. One would be a year-round package that includes distinct orange and black graphics and detail as well as 18-inch 12-spoke wheels and optional leather-trimmed tuxedo-striped seats.

The other would be a Splash Limited Edition Package, which cycles out every few months or so and is only offered for a limited time. At the time, Ford announced that the first would be the Snow Edition. Rather than just draw the reveals out all year long, somebody woke up this week and said hey, let’s just do the whole damn thing.

And so the whole damn thing they done did. The three 2022 Ford Ranger Splash Limited Edition colors are Snow, Forest, and Sand. Each adds $1,495 MSRP to the sticker price and will be limited to well under 1,000 models.

All three Splash Limited Edition trucks include a unique ebony interior with Ash Gray accent stitching and rad-sounding carbon weave tuxedo stripes and bolsters. For the Snow Edition, seats will be leather-trimmed. The Forest and Sand Editions get cloth seats.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash – Snow Edition

There’s snow business like truck business

Photo: Ford

Available spring 2022

Limited to 750 units

Offered for Ranger Lariat

Avalanche exterior paint

Magnetic accents

Avalanche grille nostrils

2022 Ford Ranger Splash – Forest Edition

Ford Ranger sees the forest for the trees

Photo: Ford

Available summer 2022

Limited to 500 units

Offered for Ranger XLT

Forged Green exterior paint

Magnetic accents

Red grille nostrils

2022 Ford Ranger Splash – Sand Edition

Anakin Skywalker’s least-favorite Ford Ranger by far

Photo: Ford

Available fall 2022

Limited to 500 units

Offered for Ranger XLT

Desert Sand exterior paint

Magnetic accents

Red grille nostrils

Ranger moving into next generation for 2023?

See you soon, boss

Photo: Ford

By the time the Ranger Splash – Sand Edition drops, Ford should be gearing up to move the Ranger from 2022 into the 2023 model year. Question is, will that involve kicking off a new generation?

This past November, Ford unveiled the next-generation Ranger ahead of its rollout in most markets, which should take place later this year. It’s less certain whether the new and improved Ranger will come to America for 2023. Some estimates have production kicking off at Michigan Assembly Plant by spring or summer 2023, which would have it arriving as a 2024 model.

Not like there’s not incentive enough to check out the current Ranger thanks to options like the Splash Packages. There’s also no lack of other Ford truck options thanks to the recent launch of the Maverick. Ford’s new entry-level truck recently picked up the 2022 North American Truck of the Year award and has been hailed for its value, functionality, and fuel economy among other things.

Or, hey, there’s also the F-150 Lightning, which begins arriving this year. Who knows: Maybe Ford will beef up its electric truck options sooner rather than later to keep ahead of rivals like Chevrolet.

So, like I said, Ford truck fans are eating good right now. Chow down.