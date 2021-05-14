No Comments

Here’s How the 2022 Genesis G70 Will Be Priced

Photo: Genesis

Sporting a thoroughly redesigned look and a slightly higher price tag, the 2022 Genesis G70 will arrive soon at dealerships across the U.S.

“The newly redesigned 2022 Genesis G70 sport sedan is our most dynamic vehicle ever,” said Mark Del Rosso, Genesis Motor America’s president and CEO. “With its bold new design and refined performance, we are looking forward to getting the new G70 into our customers’ driveways this summer.”

For 2022, the G70 comes in 12 trim levels: six with rear-wheel drive and six with all-wheel drive. Four of these trims carry a 2.0-liter turbo engine that makes 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Eight others come with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 that puts out 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque. All models get an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Changes across the G70 lineup include new Genesis signature design features like the crest grille and double-line quad LED lamps. Inside, all trims get a new standard 10.25-inch touch screen.

Photo: Genesis

2022 Genesis G70 pricing and trim levels

The 2022 Genesis G70 starts at $37,525 with the entry-level 2.0T Standard RWD trim, or $39,625 for 2.0T Standard AWD. That’s roughly $1,000 more than the starting price for the previous year’s model. Heated front seats, leatherette trim, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 18-inch wheels, and a suite of 10 advanced safety technologies are just a few of the standard features for this trim. The AWD version also gets a heated steering wheel.

The 2.0T Prestige starts at $41,525 for RWD and $43,625 for AWD. This trim package adds features like 19-inch wheels, leather seats, a sunroof, wireless charging, and a 15-speaker premium sound system.

The starting price for the 3.3T Standard RWD is $42,100, and 3.3T Standard AWD is $44,200. These trims receive performance brakes, dual exhaust, variable gear ratio steering, and a sport-tuned suspension. Also standard: leather seats, aluminum trim, and 19-inch wheels.

Photo: Genesis

You’ll pay $46,400 for the 3.3T Sport Advanced RWD, or $48,500 for AWD. This trim gives you ventilated front seats, 15-speaker sound, and a sunroof. You’ll get sporty touches like alloy pedals, power driver seat bolsters, variable exhaust, and a dark chrome grille.

The $50,400 3.3T Sport Prestige RWD ($52,400 for AWD) builds on Sport Advanced with a mix of tech and luxury. This includes a head-up display, Nappa leather seats, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential, and an electronically controlled suspension.

For $52,500, the 3.3T Launch Edition RWD provides lightweight multispoke 19-inch wheels, a Verbier White or Melbourne Gray matte exterior finish, and an Obsidian Black/Sevilla Red interior. The AWD version is $54,500.

Check back soon for more News Wheel coverage of the 2022 G70 and other Genesis models.